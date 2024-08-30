Report: Key Man Utd Midfielder Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

Mount Faces Fresh Injury Woes at Man Utd

Manchester United’s midfield dynamo, Mason Mount, has encountered yet another setback, with a fresh injury that is set to keep him sidelined for up to five weeks. This blow comes as Mount, a £60m acquisition from Chelsea, was beginning to find his rhythm in the United setup.

Hamstring Injury Sidelines Mount

The 25-year-old was forced off at half-time during last weekend’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, marking his third consecutive start of the season. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury will now see him miss the opening phase of United’s Europa League campaign and several crucial Premier League fixtures.

Mount’s Frustration Amid Setback

Mount took to social media to express his disappointment: “During the last game I picked up a minor muscle injury. I’ve had it checked and it looks like I’ll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.”

He continued, “I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.”

Injury-Plagued Start at Old Trafford

This latest injury compounds a difficult start at Old Trafford for Mount, whose first season with Manchester United has been marred by fitness issues, restricting him to just 14 Premier League appearances. The club and fans alike will be hoping for a swift recovery as United push on in multiple competitions.