Newcastle Face Tottenham Test: Who Will Prevail This Sunday?

Newcastle vs Tottenham: Preview, Kick-Off Time, TV, Live Stream, and Team News

Clash at St James’ Park: Can Spurs Build on Their Momentum?

Tottenham Hotspur travel to St James’ Park this weekend to face Newcastle United in what promises to be a captivating fixture in the Premier League. With the first international break looming, both sides are keen to end this phase of the season on a high note. For Spurs, confidence is riding high following a commanding 4-0 victory over Everton, marking their first win of the campaign.

Recent Form and Background

The comprehensive win against Everton has injected a sense of optimism into Tottenham’s camp, especially after their season-opening stumble against Leicester City, where they were held to a 1-1 draw despite creating numerous scoring opportunities. This upcoming clash provides Tottenham with a perfect opportunity to consolidate their form and lay down a marker against a Newcastle side that thrashed them at this venue last season.

Revenge will be on the minds of the Spurs players as they step onto the St James’ Park pitch. A win here would not only serve as payback for last season’s humiliation but also position Tottenham as serious contenders in the early stages of the Premier League campaign.

Key Details: Date, Time, and How to Watch

The Newcastle vs Tottenham match is set for a 1:30 pm BST kick-off on Sunday, 1 September 2024. The game will unfold at St James’ Park, Newcastle’s iconic home ground.

For fans keen to catch the action live, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 12:30 pm. Subscribers can also live stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team News: Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United will likely be without Joe Willock, who sustained an injury during their Carabao Cup victory against Nottingham Forest earlier this week. Striker Callum Wilson is also sidelined with an injury, although the Magpies will be boosted by the return of Sandro Tonali. Tonali, who recently completed a ten-month ban for betting violations, is available for selection. However, Fabian Schar’s suspension adds to Newcastle’s defensive woes.

Tottenham, on the other hand, will monitor the fitness of Dominic Solanke closely. The striker missed the Everton match due to an ankle issue, and his availability could significantly impact Spurs’ attacking options.

Prediction: Can Spurs Capitalise on Newcastle’s Inconsistencies?

Newcastle have shown signs of vulnerability this season, and Tottenham will be eager to exploit any defensive frailties. With their attacking line-up hitting form, Spurs possess the firepower to breach Newcastle’s defences. However Spurs have shown defensive fragility too which could see attacking talent such as Isak & Gordon exploit. I expect a fun but close game.

Prediction: Draw, 2-2.