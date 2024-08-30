Report: Celtic Agree Two Deadline Day Deals with One More Lined Up

Celtic Bolsters Squad with Strategic Acquisitions

Celtic Football Club is strengthening its squad with some eye-catching signings this transfer window, including midfield maestro Arne Engels and robust centre-back Auston Trusty, while also making a move for Dundee’s Luke McCowan.

Celtic’s Active Transfer Market

In a determined effort to enhance their lineup, Celtic has confirmed approaches for several players. Among the highlights, the club has made an official bid for Dundee’s midfielder, Luke McCowan. Although a deal hasn’t been finalized yet, there’s optimism about bringing the 26-year-old on board before the transfer deadline strikes at 23:00 BST.

Luke McCowan, who shifted to Dundee from Ayr United in June 2021, has shown his prowess on the field, scoring 28 goals in 123 appearances, including three goals in just eight matches this season. His potential addition could significantly bolster Celtic’s attacking options.

Strengthening the Defence with Auston Trusty

Celtic’s strategy to solidify their defence sees them bringing in Auston Trusty from Sheffield United. The 26-year-old American defender, with a brief stint at Arsenal and experiences in both Major League Soccer and the English Championship, has been confirmed to undergo a medical following a deal reached last Thursday. Trusty’s former manager, Chris Wilder, expressed his belief in the move, stating, “I believe he is having a medical with Celtic after a deal was agreed on Thursday.”

Arne Engels: A Record-Breaking Acquisition?

The acquisition spree continues with Arne Engels, the 20-year-old Belgian midfielder from Bundesliga’s Augsburg. Engels, a product of Club Bruges, has amassed 53 appearances in the German top flight. His transfer could potentially set a new club record, surpassing the fee Celtic paid for Odsonne Edouard from Paris St-Germain in 2018.

Additional Movements at Celtic Park

This week also saw the arrival of Barcelona left-back Alex Valle on a loan deal, adding depth to the squad’s defensive line. These strategic signings come in the wake of selling Matt O’Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Celtic’s manager Brendan Rodgers expressing the need to fill the void left by the Danish midfielder. Rodgers had been explicit about his intent to reinforce the midfield, a plan that seems well on its way to fruition.

Furthermore, Republic of Ireland winger Mikey Johnston has moved permanently to West Bromwich Albion following a loan spell at the Championship club last season.

These strategic acquisitions and changes reflect Celtic’s proactive approach in the transfer market, aiming to build a robust squad capable of competing at the highest levels. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how these new players integrate into the team and impact Celtic’s performance in the upcoming season.