Ten Hag Slams Shearer’s “Stupid” Rashford Analysis in Press Conference Clash

Ten Hag Rebukes Shearer’s Rashford Criticism as “Stupid”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has strongly criticised Alan Shearer’s recent analysis of Marcus Rashford, labelling the pundit’s comments as “stupid.” Rashford, aged 26, has yet to find the back of the net this season and was substituted after 65 minutes in United’s 2-1 loss to Brighton on 24 August.

Shearer’s Sharp Critique of Rashford’s Form

Alan Shearer, a respected figure in football commentary, shared his thoughts on Rashford’s current form during Match of the Day, following Manchester United’s disappointing result on the south coast. Shearer remarked, “He’s had two games this season Marcus Rashford and he’s not had one shot at goal.” The former striker further highlighted United’s struggles, pointing out that the team scored just 57 goals last season, the lowest tally among the top-half Premier League teams. He added, “Ruud van Nistelrooy has been brought into there. He’s going to have to work his magic somehow.”

Ten Hag Defends Rashford and His Decision-Making

Ahead of United’s high-profile clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag was quick to dismiss Shearer’s assessment when speaking to the press. In a firm retort, Ten Hag stated, “Everyone gets criticism from you guys, it doesn’t matter what we are doing, if we are winning or if we are losing.”

The Dutch manager explained his decision to substitute Rashford, saying, “If I take a player off, the conclusion is I was not happy with him. But I was very happy with Rashy in pre-season, against Fulham [in the opening game] and also against Brighton.”

Ten Hag made it clear that Rashford’s substitution was not performance-related, but rather a strategic rotation. “I didn’t take him off because his performances or level were not right – no, we had to rotate because we have good players on the bench who bring new energy. There will be rotation. Then there is the conclusion the player is not performing. It can be sometimes but definitely it wasn’t in this case. In this case, it was stupid analysis from the pundit.”

Rashford’s Struggles and Omission from England Squad

Despite Rashford’s encouraging displays in pre-season, his only goal came from a penalty against Real Betis in San Diego. Last season was similarly underwhelming for the forward, as he managed just eight goals across all competitions, with his last competitive strike for United coming in an FA Cup victory against Liverpool on 17 March.

Adding to Rashford’s woes, he was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, with interim manager Lee Carsley opting to omit the United star from his Nations League fixtures in September. This exclusion has only added fuel to the ongoing debate about Rashford’s form and future.

A History of Tensions Between Ten Hag and Shearer

This is not the first time Ten Hag and Shearer have clashed. The pair had a heated exchange after Manchester United’s triumphant FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at Wembley last season. Following United’s eighth-place finish in the Premier League, Shearer quipped, “If you had had that [sort of performance] every week you wouldn’t have finished eighth, would you?” Ten Hag, however, defended his side, pointing to the injury crisis that plagued the squad throughout the campaign.

As Manchester United prepares to host Liverpool, Ten Hag’s focus remains on rallying his team. However, the absence of new signing Rasmus Hojlund, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, will present yet another challenge for the under-fire manager.