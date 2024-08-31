Nottingham Forest Land Brazilian Star in Five-Year Transfer Coup

Morato Joins Nottingham Forest in a Five-Year Deal

Nottingham Forest is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Morato from Benfica on a five-year contract, securing the Brazilian defender’s services until the summer of 2029. Morato, a commanding left-sided centre-back, is set to bolster Forest’s defensive line.

Experience and European Pedigree

Morato brings a wealth of experience, having made 35 appearances across all competitions for Benfica last season. Notably, he featured five times in the prestigious UEFA Champions League, showcasing his ability to perform on the biggest stages.

Our new #️⃣4️⃣. Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Morato ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 30, 2024

From São Paulo to Europe

Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, Morato honed his skills at his hometown club before making the move to Europe with Benfica in September 2019. His rise was swift, making his first-team debut within three months of his arrival. Over the past seasons, he has amassed 86 appearances for the Portuguese giants, playing a key role in their Primeira Liga triumph in the 2022/23 season.

Forest’s Vision for Morato

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, expressed his excitement about the signing, stating, “Morato has been in our thoughts and discussions to come into the squad for several transfer windows, and we’re delighted to have him join us today.” Wilson added that the club is confident Morato will quickly settle in Nottingham and become an integral part of the squad.

With his blend of youth, experience, and potential, Morato is poised to make a significant impact at Nottingham Forest.