Everton Collapse in Injury Time: Bournemouth Snatch Victory in Dramatic Finish

Everton Stumble in Closing Moments to Gift Bournemouth a Dramatic Win

Everton were on the cusp of securing their first Premier League victory under Sean Dyche in August, but a late collapse saw them lose all three points in a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth. Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Lewis Cook, and Luis Sinisterra stunned the home crowd at Goodison Park, as the Cherries staged a late comeback that left Everton fans in disbelief.

Everton’s Fragile Defence Exposed

On a day meant to honour club legend Kevin Campbell, Everton’s defensive frailties were laid bare. Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin believed they had secured the win, only for the Toffees to concede three times in quick succession, including twice in injury time. Despite a promising attacking display, the defensive cracks that have plagued Everton for seasons were ruthlessly exploited by Bournemouth.

Bright Sparks in Attack but Lacking a Finishing Touch

The game started cautiously for Everton, a team still reeling from heavy defeats in their opening league matches. However, they gradually found their rhythm, particularly in attack. The trio supporting Calvert-Lewin—Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil, and Iliman Ndiaye—consistently troubled Bournemouth’s defence, though they struggled to convert half chances into goals.

Iliman Ndiaye was particularly lively, forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga into a crucial save early in the second half. A well-taken corner led to a volley from the Senegalese international, only for Arrizabalaga to deny him with a sharp reflex save.

Bournemouth’s Lack of Threat Until Late Surge

Bournemouth, by contrast, looked directionless for much of the match. New signing Evanilson, leading the line for the Cherries, was effectively neutralised by Everton’s James Tarkowski, who demonstrated his Premier League experience by keeping the £40m forward quiet. Jordan Pickford, in the Everton goal, had little to do until the closing stages, apart from occasionally retrieving the ball after wayward Bournemouth attempts.

Everton’s Early Promise Crumbles

Despite Ndiaye’s creativity and McNeil’s flair down the flanks, it was Everton’s first goal under Dyche in August that stood out. A well-crafted cross from Harrison was met by Calvert-Lewin, who laid it off for an advancing Keane to slot into the corner, putting the Toffees ahead.

Everton’s second goal came from a fluid move on the edge of the box, as McNeil linked up with Calvert-Lewin, who coolly slotted home. At that point, Everton seemed destined to secure a much-needed win, and the fans at Goodison Park were in full voice, celebrating what appeared to be a turning point in their season.

Bournemouth’s Late Heroics Stun Goodison Park

However, the closing minutes saw a dramatic shift. Semenyo’s close-range finish in the 87th minute was followed by a bullet header from Cook in the 92nd, silencing the Everton faithful. Bournemouth seized the momentum, and it was Sinisterra who delivered the final blow, securing an unlikely victory for the visitors.

Everton were left to rue their missed chances and defensive lapses, as boos echoed around Goodison Park at full-time. Bournemouth, on the other hand, left with all three points, having shown remarkable resilience to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.