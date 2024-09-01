Celtic vs Rangers: How to Watch Today’s Scottish Premiership Showdown

Celtic vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership Showdown

Celtic and Rangers face off today in a highly anticipated Scottish Premiership clash, marking their first meeting of the season. The Bhoys, who have enjoyed a flawless start to their title defence, currently sit atop the table, two points ahead of their arch-rivals.

Importance of a Celtic Victory

A win for Brendan Rodgers’ men would extend their lead to five points, a significant gap even at this early stage of the campaign. Such a result would reinforce their dominance and send a clear message to the rest of the league.

Rangers’ Struggles and the Need for a Turnaround

For Rangers, the season has been less forgiving. Already dropping points and falling short in their Champions League aspirations, a win at Parkhead could be the catalyst needed to reignite their season. The Gers are desperate to claw back the gap and restore some early-season momentum.

How to Watch Celtic vs Rangers

For those eager to catch this thrilling encounter, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage kicks off at 11:30 am BST, with the match starting at 12:30 pm. Subscribers can also stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

