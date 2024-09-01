Could Ilkay Gundogan Be Guardiola’s Successor at Manchester City?

Ilkay Gundogan: A Manchester City Stalwart with Coaching Ambitions

Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester City, and it’s clear that his journey at the Etihad is far from over. The German maestro, now 33, has completed a surprising free transfer from Barcelona, where he spent only a brief stint. According to an insightful piece from The Star, Gundogan’s return isn’t just about adding depth to City’s squad—it hints at something much more enduring.

Gundogan’s one-year deal with the option to extend for another season is contingent on his participation in over 50% of City’s matchday squads during the 2024-25 campaign. Given his fitness and form, it seems likely that this clause will be activated, allowing the former Borussia Dortmund star to continue his illustrious career with the English champions.

Gundogan’s Commitment to Manchester City

What stands out is Gundogan’s unwavering commitment to Manchester City. His decision to return after a brief spell at Barcelona suggests a deep connection to the club, one that transcends mere professional obligations. As The Star points out, Gundogan played a pivotal role in leading City to a historic treble, and it’s evident that he isn’t done making his mark.

Pep Guardiola, City’s tactical genius, is a known admirer of Gundogan’s footballing intelligence. The Spaniard sees in Gundogan not just a player, but a future leader—a potential coach who could one day take the reins at City. “Guardiola is a huge admirer of the returning playmaker’s tactical and technical acumen and is convinced he has the potential to become a top boss,” writes The Star.

Gundogan’s Future Beyond Playing

Looking ahead, Gundogan’s transition to a coaching role appears almost inevitable. By the time his playing days wind down—likely in the next two years—the 35-year-old could seamlessly shift into City’s backroom staff. Whether Guardiola remains at the helm or not, Gundogan’s dream to stay at the Etihad for the long haul seems well within reach.

Gundogan’s journey with Manchester City has been nothing short of remarkable. As The Star notes, “Gundogan became Guardiola’s first City signing in June 2016, with a £20million move from Dortmund, and won 12 trophies in the next seven years, including five Premier Leagues and the Champions League.” His influence on and off the pitch has been profound, and it’s clear that the best may be yet to come.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Manchester City fans are buzzing with anticipation over Gundogan’s return. The midfield maestro’s experience and leadership are invaluable assets, but what really excites the supporters is the prospect of him transitioning into a coaching role at the club.

The idea of a club legend like Gundogan staying on as a coach is tantalising. His deep understanding of the club’s ethos, combined with his tactical intelligence, makes him an ideal candidate to carry on Guardiola’s legacy, should the Spaniard decide to step down.

However, some sceptical fans might wonder if Gundogan’s coaching ambitions might overshadow his playing commitments in the upcoming season. Can he still perform at the highest level while laying the groundwork for a future coaching career? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—Gundogan’s heart remains firmly at the Etihad, and that can only be a good thing for Manchester City.