Player Ratings: Liverpool Continue Flawless Run with 3-0 Victory Against Manchester United

Liverpool Assert Dominance Over Manchester United at Old Trafford

Liverpool continued their impressive run under new manager Arne Slot with a commanding victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. This emphatic win underscores Liverpool’s formidable form in the Premier League, further intensifying scrutiny on Erik ten Hag’s managerial position at United.

Liverpool’s Flawless Performance Under Slot

Under Arne Slot’s guidance, Liverpool have demonstrated an exceptional blend of attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Since Slot’s appointment, Liverpool have secured three consecutive Premier League victories, each more convincing than the last. This latest triumph at Old Trafford was particularly notable, with Liverpool showcasing a level of play that has set the benchmark for their season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had an early goal disallowed for offside, but Liverpool’s dominance was evident. Luis Diaz was the standout performer, scoring twice before the half-time whistle, leaving Manchester United reeling.

Casemiro’s Struggles and Diaz’s Brilliance

Casemiro, the seasoned Brazilian midfielder, endured a torrid first half. His errors in possession were capitalised upon by Liverpool, with Luis Diaz making the most of these opportunities. Diaz’s first goal came from a precise header after Mohamed Salah’s cross. His second, a clinical finish from Salah’s pass, further exposed United’s defensive frailties.

Casemiro’s inability to control the midfield allowed Liverpool to dictate the pace of the game. His performance highlighted the pressing issues in United’s squad, especially in midfield, where they were consistently outplayed by Liverpool’s dynamic attacking trio.

Salah’s Clinical Finish

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talisman, continued his impressive record against Manchester United with a goal that further asserted Liverpool’s dominance. After 56 minutes, Salah received a well-weighted pass from Dominik Szoboszlai and slotted it past Andre Onana. This goal marked Salah’s 12th in 15 appearances against United, underscoring his knack for delivering in crucial fixtures.

Despite Manchester United’s efforts to create chances, notably through Joshua Zirkzee, Liverpool’s defensive organisation ensured that any threats were swiftly neutralised. Liverpool’s ability to manage the game, even under sporadic pressure, exemplified their current high level of performance.

Implications for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Liverpool’s comprehensive victory highlights the significant challenges facing Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager, who was awarded a new contract following last season’s FA Cup triumph, now faces increased pressure as United continue to struggle for consistency. Liverpool’s display at Old Trafford served as a stark reminder of the disparity between the two sides and the urgent need for improvements at Manchester United.

As Liverpool continue their strong start to the season, the performance against Manchester United will be a key reference point for their ongoing campaign. For Manchester United, the defeat underscores the pressing need for tactical adjustments and squad improvements if they are to mount a serious challenge in the Premier League.

Player Ratings:

Liverpool:

Alisson Becker : 7/10 – Solid and reliable, made a few key saves.

: 7/10 – Solid and reliable, made a few key saves. Trent Alexander-Arnold : 8/10 – Provided attacking support and had a goal disallowed.

: 8/10 – Provided attacking support and had a goal disallowed. Virgil van Dijk : 8/10 – Commanding defensively, dealt with United’s attacks effectively.

: 8/10 – Commanding defensively, dealt with United’s attacks effectively. Joel Matip : 8/10 – Partnered well with Van Dijk, solid at the back.

: 8/10 – Partnered well with Van Dijk, solid at the back. Andrew Robertson : 7/10 – Contributed both defensively and offensively.

: 7/10 – Contributed both defensively and offensively. Casemiro : 7/10 – Struggled in midfield but had moments of impact.

: 7/10 – Struggled in midfield but had moments of impact. Dominik Szoboszlai : 8/10 – Provided an assist and controlled the midfield.

: 8/10 – Provided an assist and controlled the midfield. Mohamed Salah : 9/10 – Scored a goal and assisted, key player in attack.

: 9/10 – Scored a goal and assisted, key player in attack. Luis Diaz : 9/10 – Scored twice and was a constant threat.

: 9/10 – Scored twice and was a constant threat. Cody Gakpo : 7/10 – Active in attack, linked well with the midfield.

: 7/10 – Active in attack, linked well with the midfield. Darwin Nunez: 7/10 – Added energy and movement, contributed to Liverpool’s attacking play.

Manchester United:

Andre Onana : 6/10 – Made some saves but could not prevent Liverpool’s goals.

: 6/10 – Made some saves but could not prevent Liverpool’s goals. Aaron Wan-Bissaka : 6/10 – Defensively solid but struggled against Liverpool’s wingers.

: 6/10 – Defensively solid but struggled against Liverpool’s wingers. Raphael Varane : 5/10 – Outpaced and outmanoeuvred by Liverpool’s forwards.

: 5/10 – Outpaced and outmanoeuvred by Liverpool’s forwards. Lisandro Martinez : 5/10 – Had a challenging game, struggled defensively.

: 5/10 – Had a challenging game, struggled defensively. Luke Shaw : 6/10 – Defended well but found it hard to cope with Liverpool’s attacking play.

: 6/10 – Defended well but found it hard to cope with Liverpool’s attacking play. Casemiro : 5/10 – Made critical errors and struggled to control the midfield.

: 5/10 – Made critical errors and struggled to control the midfield. Christian Eriksen : 6/10 – Provided creativity but was overshadowed by Liverpool’s dominance.

: 6/10 – Provided creativity but was overshadowed by Liverpool’s dominance. Bruno Fernandes : 6/10 – Worked hard but lacked support and penetration.

: 6/10 – Worked hard but lacked support and penetration. Jadon Sancho : 6/10 – Showed promise but lacked consistency.

: 6/10 – Showed promise but lacked consistency. Marcus Rashford : 6/10 – Tried to make an impact but was well-contained.

: 6/10 – Tried to make an impact but was well-contained. Joshua Zirkzee: 6/10 – Had chances but failed to capitalise.

Managers: