Report: Man Utd Star’s Wife Responds to Backlash

Casemiro’s Wife Defends Man Utd Star After Liverpool Defeat

Manchester United’s Casemiro has come under fire following his underwhelming performance against Liverpool in the Premier League, but the Brazilian midfielder’s wife, Anna Mariana, has stepped in to defend him.

A Tough Outing at Anfield

Casemiro was substituted at half-time by manager Erik ten Hag after United found themselves 2-0 down to their fierce rivals. The Brazilian’s lack of pace and mobility in the middle of the pitch was glaringly exposed, prompting widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike. Some have even started calling for Manuel Ugarte to replace him, expressing concerns that Casemiro’s best days are behind him.

A Season of Struggles

This latest showing adds to what has been a challenging 12 months for Casemiro at Old Trafford. His performance was rated a dismal 4.3 by FootballCritic, and with United ultimately losing 3-0, it was a match to forget. Many fans are now questioning his future at the club, with some even suggesting that a move to the Saudi Pro League might be on the horizon.

Anna Mariana’s Response

In response to the criticism, Casemiro’s wife, Anna Mariana, took to Instagram to post a defiant message. She shared an image of her husband’s extensive trophy collection, including his five Champions League titles, as a reminder of his illustrious career and undeniable talent. This act served as a powerful retort to those who have been quick to write off the 32-year-old.

📸🇧🇷 Casemiro’s wife has shared this picture tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q8tosYwSTU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2024

What’s Next for Casemiro?

While his wife’s post highlights his past achievements, Casemiro’s recent form raises questions about his future at Manchester United. As the team looks ahead to the availability of Ugarte after the international break, Casemiro’s role in the squad may come under increasing scrutiny.