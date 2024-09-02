Man United’s Struggles Leave Roy Keane Uncharacteristically Calm

Not Even Roy Keane Can Muster Anger for Man United Anymore

A New Era of Resignation

It was a sight that spoke volumes about the current state of Manchester United. The club’s former stalwarts, Roy Keane and Gary Neville, usually renowned for their harsh criticism, couldn’t bring themselves to be overly scathing. Instead of their customary firebrand analysis, the pair showed a rare sense of resignation as United crumbled meekly against Liverpool. For United’s faithful, accustomed to their club’s former players unleashing tirades on underperforming successors, this new tone was almost more painful than the loss itself.

Gone are the days when Keane would use his platform to vehemently criticise the players attempting to replicate his once-dominant presence in the Old Trafford midfield. This time, his criticism was tinged with a weariness, more sorrowful than furious, akin to a long-serving police officer dealing with the usual suspects. “It was shocking,” Keane muttered, but it felt more like he was going through the motions than delivering a heartfelt critique.

Keane’s Measured Critique

Even out of a sense of duty, Keane struggled to muster his usual fire. At half-time, he took a swipe at Casemiro, pointing out: “Same old problems, leopards and spots, they look very open. Obviously there’s been mistakes. The mistake from Casemiro, for all his experience, that first-time pass, it’s not worth the risk.” His words carried the ring of truth, but lacked the usual venom. Keane’s heart didn’t seem fully invested in the critique.

At the match’s conclusion, the only flicker of the old Keane emerged in a moment of irritation towards his fellow pundit Daniel Sturridge. When Sturridge asked Mo Salah, “You’ve come back bro, you’ve got a new trim, what’s the vibe?” Keane dismissed it as a “bromance” rather than a genuine chat. Observing Salah’s stockinged feet during the post-match interview, Keane couldn’t resist a light-hearted threat: “I’ll be careful I don’t stand on your foot.” His tone, though, suggested more playfulness than malice.

Neville’s Change in Tone

Gary Neville, too, showed a marked change in demeanour. His usual authoritative tone had softened, replaced by a more introspective, almost melancholic approach. He described the sight of Old Trafford emptying before the final whistle as a “sobering sight” and extended sympathy towards Erik ten Hag and others struggling to escape the long shadow of Sir Alex Ferguson. It was almost as if Neville was experimenting with a new strategy: empathy.

Neville’s own experiences as a player might have influenced his outlook. Watching Casemiro’s performance might have reminded him of his own late-career struggles, particularly the notorious New Year’s Day match against West Brom in 2011 when he was run ragged. It was this match that prompted Neville to realise his time as a player was up. Whether United’s current squad members will have similar epiphanies remains to be seen, but what was evident on Sunday was the lack of targeted criticism from either Keane or Neville.

The Future of Manchester United’s Broadcasting Appeal

From a broadcasting perspective, the clear and widening gap between United and top-tier teams is a worrying sign. This was supposed to be the first marquee match of the season, especially with Chelsea in transition making their game against Manchester City less of a draw. Yet, this contest turned out to be underwhelming for the neutral audience. Even other sports events, like England’s comfortable win over Sri Lanka in a sparsely attended Lord’s, offered more intrigue.

United’s declining appeal poses a real risk. Fans from Basingstoke to Bangkok, young supporters who could easily shift their allegiance to clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, or Manchester City, might soon lose interest. This isn’t just about losing matches; it’s about losing a generation of fans and, with them, the global market share that United has worked so hard to cultivate. Should that day come, it won’t just be the players or coaches feeling the heat; even Neville might find his newfound patience running thin.