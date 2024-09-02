Report: Spurs Injury Latest Ahead of North London Derby

Spurs Injury Concerns: Latest on Van de Ven, Solanke, and Richarlison

As the international break approaches, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves grappling with a series of injury issues that have hindered their start to the season. The campaign has barely begun, yet Spurs are already dealing with a growing list of sidelined players. From Micky van de Ven’s knee troubles to Dominic Solanke’s ankle issue and Richarlison’s persistent fitness problems, the squad’s depth is being tested early on. Manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful that the break will provide some respite and allow his key players to return to full fitness.

Micky van de Ven’s Knee Issue

Micky van de Ven’s absence from the squad in Tottenham’s defeat to Newcastle was a precautionary measure, according to Postecoglou. The centre-back had jarred his knee in the previous match against Everton but was later seen in training, raising hopes that he might feature against the Magpies. However, Postecoglou decided not to take any risks, especially with Radu Dragusin ready to step in.

“Micky was close in training this week, but with the international break, he’s not quite 100 per cent,” Postecoglou explained. “Part of me was keen to give Radu a run, especially at this venue, so yeah we’re going with Radu today.”

Van de Ven has since withdrawn from the Netherlands squad to focus on his recovery. The expectation is that he will be fit in time for the crucial North London derby against Arsenal, a match that could set the tone for Spurs’ season.

Potential Return Date: Sunday, September 14 vs Arsenal

Solanke’s Ankle Problem

Dominic Solanke’s start at Tottenham has been hampered by an ankle injury sustained during his debut in the draw against Leicester. Although the injury was initially deemed minor, it flared up in the days following the match, ruling him out of subsequent fixtures against Everton and Newcastle.

Postecoglou provided an update before the Newcastle match, stating, “Dom is close, but we’re going to be a bit cautious with him. We’ve got a big programme post the international break, so he’ll miss out.”

With Solanke now targeting a return against Arsenal, Spurs fans will be eager to see the striker back in action, especially given the team’s current struggles in front of goal.

Potential Return Date: Sunday, September 14 vs Arsenal

Richarlison’s Ongoing Fitness Struggles

Richarlison’s tenure at Tottenham has been plagued by injuries, and this season is proving no different. The Brazilian forward was expected to step up in Solanke’s absence but instead picked up an injury in training ahead of the Newcastle clash. His latest setback is yet another blow to a player who has struggled to find consistent fitness and form since joining Spurs.

Postecoglou offered a cautious update, saying, “The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, so he’ll probably miss the next few weeks.”

Richarlison’s absence has not only impacted the team’s attacking options but also raised concerns about his long-term availability. With no timeline set for his return, the focus will be on getting him back to full fitness as Spurs navigate a demanding schedule post-international break.

Potential Return Date: Unknown

Other Injuries: Forster and Lankshear

Fraser Forster, Tottenham’s experienced goalkeeper, has returned to first-team training and is aiming to be back in the matchday squad by the end of September. Postecoglou mentioned, “Richy and Fraser have got back into training this week and both had a good block of training.” His return will be a welcome boost as Spurs look to stabilise their defence.

Meanwhile, young striker Will Lankshear is dealing with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until late September. While Lankshear is not yet a regular feature in the first team, his absence limits Postecoglou’s options in the forward department, particularly given the ongoing fitness concerns surrounding Solanke and Richarlison.

Potential Return Date for Forster and Lankshear: Late September 2024

Conclusion

Tottenham’s early-season injury crisis has put Ange Postecoglou’s squad depth to the test. With key players like Van de Ven, Solanke, and Richarlison all facing time on the sidelines, the international break couldn’t have come at a better time. The hope is that this period will allow these players to recover and return in time for the crucial fixtures that lie ahead, particularly the North London derby. Spurs fans will be anxiously waiting for the latest injury updates, knowing that the outcome of their season could hinge on the fitness of these vital players.