Report: Napoli Striker to Galatasaray on Shock Loan Deal

Osimhen Set for Galatasaray Loan as Napoli Secure His Future

Victor Osimhen is poised to join Galatasaray on a loan deal from Napoli, with the Nigerian striker set to undergo a medical today. The surprising move is nearing completion, with the final details being ironed out.

Galatasaray’s Last-Minute Swoop

Galatasaray entered the race for Osimhen late, only initiating negotiations on Monday. This followed the collapse of potential moves to Al-Ahli and Chelsea on Deadline Day, with financial disagreements proving insurmountable. Now, the Turkish giants have secured Osimhen on a dry loan until June 2025. The arrangement sees Galatasaray covering Osimhen’s salary, a commitment that will cost the club €10 million for the duration of the loan.

Napoli Protects Their Asset

In conjunction with the loan, Osimhen has agreed to extend his contract with Napoli until 2027. This new deal is a strategic move by the Italian club to maintain the player’s market value. However, as part of the agreement, his release clause has been reduced significantly, from €130 million to €75 million, making a future permanent transfer more feasible.

Osimhen’s Napoli Exit

Osimhen’s departure comes after a challenging period at Napoli, where his relationship with the club deteriorated. The 25-year-old, who played a crucial role in Napoli’s 2022-23 Scudetto-winning campaign with 26 goals in 32 league appearances, found himself increasingly isolated. The situation worsened following the TikTok controversy, where Napoli’s social media team publicly mocked him, leading to a breakdown in trust. With Antonio Conte now at the helm, there was no pathway back for Osimhen, and the striker had resolved to leave the club this summer.

Looking Ahead

As Romelu Lukaku steps into Osimhen’s shoes at Napoli, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 victory over Parma, the focus now shifts to how Osimhen will fare in Turkey. Galatasaray will be hoping that the Nigerian striker can rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most feared forwards.