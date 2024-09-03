Preview: Man Utd Face Celtic in Star-Studded Charity Match

Man Utd Legends vs Celtic Legends: Charity Clash at Old Trafford

A Star-Studded Match for a Good Cause

Old Trafford is set to host a special encounter as Manchester United Legends take on Celtic Legends in a charity match this weekend. This friendly fixture, organised in aid of the MU Foundation, follows the success of the previous Legends match, where United raised an impressive £1.3 million for charity against Liverpool. The occasion promises to bring together some of football’s most celebrated names, with Wayne Rooney leading a star-studded home side, managed by the iconic Bryan Robson.

Match Details: Date, Kick-Off, and Venue

The eagerly anticipated Man Utd Legends vs Celtic Legends match is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The game will be held at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, providing the perfect stage for this charity showdown.

Where to Watch: TV and Live Stream Options

Fans across the UK can catch all the action live on MUTV, ensuring that no one misses out on what promises to be a nostalgic and entertaining affair.

Team News: Legendary Line-Ups

The Manchester United Legends will be under the guidance of Bryan Robson, with assistance from former United striker Andy Cole. Celtic, on the other hand, will be managed by Paul Lambert, another name synonymous with success.

Confirmed to don the famous red shirt are some of United’s most cherished players, including Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher, Antonio Valencia, Dimitar Berbatov, and Paul Scholes. Celtic’s line-up will also feature a selection of legendary figures, though more names are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the match.

Prediction: A Thrilling Encounter Expected

These Legends matches often deliver unpredictable results, filled with moments of brilliance and nostalgic reminders of past glories. With the attacking talent on display, fans can anticipate a high-scoring affair. A 4-2 victory for Manchester United Legends seems likely, offering the Red Devils’ faithful a rare moment of celebration at Old Trafford.