Rangers Set for Ibrox Return in Scottish League Cup Clash with Dundee

Rangers to Return to Ibrox for Scottish League Cup Clash with Dundee

Rangers will make their long-awaited return to Ibrox for their Scottish League Cup quarter-final against Dundee on 21 September, albeit with the Copland Stand remaining closed due to ongoing renovations. This fixture marks Rangers’ first home game of the season at Ibrox following a temporary relocation to Hampden Park for their initial four home matches.

Copland Stand Closure and Renovation Delays

The closure of the Copland Stand stems from delays in the delivery of essential materials, which have impeded the completion of the stand’s final concourse and seating areas. Despite these setbacks, Rangers have confirmed that all other sections of Ibrox will be operational for the upcoming cup tie. The club has assured fans that they will be able to access all areas of the stadium that are ready, with an exclusive ticketing window available for those holding season tickets for the Copland Stand to secure alternative seating.

Chairman John Bennett had previously expressed hopes for Rangers to be back at Ibrox for their Premiership match against Hibernian on 28 September. The commitment to returning to their home ground is a positive step, signifying that the club’s infrastructure challenges are nearing resolution.

Recent Performances and Upcoming Fixtures

Rangers’ last appearance at Ibrox was a Premiership victory against Dundee’s Dens Park side in May. Under the guidance of Philippe Clement, Rangers have maintained their status as League Cup holders. They progressed to the quarter-finals by defeating St Johnstone, while Dundee secured their place in the last eight with a win over Airdrieonians.

Dundee, managed by Tony Docherty, will face a crucial period as they return to action following the international break. Their next fixture will be an away game against Ross County in the Premiership on 14 September. Rangers, meanwhile, will travel to Dundee United for their subsequent match the following day.

Looking Ahead: Cup Clash Anticipation

The upcoming Scottish League Cup quarter-final is expected to be a significant test for both sides. Rangers, who have shown strong form domestically and in cup competitions, will be eager to advance further in the tournament. Dundee, on the other hand, will be determined to make a strong impression and challenge for a place in the semi-finals.

With Rangers’ return to Ibrox marking a return to normalcy and the anticipated reopening of the Copland Stand, the atmosphere at the Scottish League Cup tie is sure to be electric. Fans will be hopeful that the team’s performance matches the excitement surrounding their homecoming.