West Ham’s Interest in German Star Raises Concerns About Age and Wages

West Ham’s Bold Move for Mats Hummels: Can Experience Balance Concerns?

In a surprising twist, West Ham United are reportedly eyeing Germany’s veteran centre-back Mats Hummels to bolster their defensive line-up. As free agents remain an enticing option after the transfer window shuts, clubs like West Ham are using this opportunity to strengthen their squads for the long, arduous Premier League season.

The Times recently reported that the Hammers are looking to sign Hummels, along with free agents John Egan and Joël Matip. With the club having let two defenders go last week, adding defensive depth has become a priority. But with Hummels, age and wage demands may be significant hurdles to overcome.

Hummels: An Ageing Defender, or Just What West Ham Needs?

Mats Hummels has had an illustrious career, from winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014 to playing pivotal roles at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He was part of the Dortmund side that reached the Champions League final just last season, eventually losing to Real Madrid. However, with age comes certain concerns. Now 35, his pace and ability to cope with the rigours of the Premier League will likely be questioned by many, especially considering that the Bundesliga, where he spent the bulk of his career, is comparatively less physically demanding.

Hummels’ recent proposed move to Roma fell through due to wage disputes, raising a red flag for West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten. Nonetheless, Steidten is still interested in signing his compatriot, seeing the value in his vast experience. West Ham supporters may question whether Hummels can still perform at the highest level in the Premier League or whether his potential arrival is more of a short-term fix rather than a long-term solution.

“The 35-year-old was released by Borussia Dortmund in July, shortly after he played in the Champions League final,” reported The Times. His experience on big stages like the Champions League could certainly benefit West Ham, especially when handling the pressure of mid-table battles or a European run. But will that experience justify the probable high wages and demands that a player of Hummels’ stature would request?

Joël Matip and John Egan: Backup Plans or Prime Options?

The name Joël Matip will immediately catch the eye of Premier League fans. A Champions League winner with Liverpool, Matip has had a solid career in England, but injuries have plagued his recent seasons. Released by Liverpool after missing most of last year due to a cruciate ligament injury, the 33-year-old is another player under consideration by West Ham. His ability to perform when fit is unquestionable, but questions around his fitness are key.

Matip’s availability at no cost could make him a calculated risk worth taking. If he can overcome his injury issues, he could provide a commanding presence in the heart of West Ham’s defence. The concern, though, is clear: could Matip’s injury woes follow him to the London Stadium, where West Ham cannot afford to have another key player sidelined?

Meanwhile, John Egan, at 31, is another candidate for the Hammers. Released by Sheffield United, the Irish defender had been a stalwart for the Blades over recent seasons, but his form and leadership qualities, particularly at the Championship level, could bring a different type of defensive option to West Ham.

Recent Defensive Departures and West Ham’s Summer Business

West Ham’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements comes after a flurry of summer activity. The club splurged on defenders Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo, signing the pair for a combined fee of £74 million. Todibo’s arrival from Nice came with an intriguing clause: should he start five Premier League matches, his loan deal will automatically become permanent next summer for £34 million.

However, despite these significant outlays, the departures of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have left West Ham in need of another centre-back. Aguerd’s loan move to Real Sociedad on deadline day, after rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, was unexpected, as was Kurt Zouma’s move to Al-Orobah in Saudi Arabia on loan for the final year of his contract. These defensive exits explain West Ham’s sudden interest in experienced free agents.

Chelsea’s Transfer Troubles and Unloading Players

Chelsea’s situation has also played a part in this post-transfer window shuffle. With several players deemed surplus to requirements, the west London club is looking to offload assets in markets still open for business, such as Turkey and Greece.

The ongoing efforts to sell David Datro Fofana to AEK Athens and loan Ben Chilwell to Turkey have dominated headlines. Chilwell, despite being an established left-back with three years remaining on his Chelsea contract, has been linked with a potential move due to his £200,000-a-week wages. While Turkish clubs can offer tax advantages (players pay a fixed 20 per cent tax on wages), such high wages have limited interest from European clubs.

With Tottenham Hotspur also trying to shift Sergio Reguilón to Turkey, it is clear that many Premier League clubs are taking advantage of the still-open markets to balance their squads and wage bills.

Jamal Lewis: Making History in Brazil

Amid the flurry of activity in the Premier League, one move that stood out was Jamal Lewis becoming the first British player to sign for a Brazilian club. The Newcastle full-back, who spent last season on loan at Watford, has joined São Paulo, a club fighting for Copa Libertadores qualification.

Lewis’ journey is a fascinating one. Having struggled to secure regular playing time at Newcastle, and with Eddie Howe signing five left-backs since becoming manager, the 26-year-old’s move to Brazil offers him a fresh start in an entirely new footballing landscape.

In an interview with his new club, Lewis said: “When I heard about this opportunity, I immediately told my agent that I wanted to come to Brazil,” highlighting his excitement about this unique chapter in his career. While São Paulo is a club with a rich history, boasting three World Cup titles, Lewis has an opportunity to make a significant impact in the Brazilian league and reignite his career.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For West Ham fans, this report should be met with cautious optimism. While Mats Hummels’ name carries a lot of weight, and his leadership qualities would be a boon for the team, the 35-year-old’s age and wage demands are valid concerns. Signing him may be more of a stop-gap solution rather than part of a long-term project to build a younger, more athletic backline. Tim Steidten’s interest in Joël Matip and John Egan suggests that the club is also preparing for the worst-case scenario, should Hummels’ move not materialise.

In contrast, Chelsea’s continued efforts to offload players such as Ben Chilwell and David Datro Fofana underline the struggles many Premier League clubs are facing with balancing wages and squad depth post-transfer window.

For Jamal Lewis, his move to São Paulo feels like a gamble that could pay off big or end in frustration. His lack of game time in the Premier League could hamper his progress, but if he adapts to Brazilian football, he could reignite a career that once showed so much promise.