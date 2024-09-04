Report: England Hit With Withdrawals Ahead of Nations League

Foden, Palmer, and Watkins Withdrawn from England Squad

England’s preparations for their upcoming Nations League fixtures have taken a hit with Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Ollie Watkins all ruled out.

Manchester City star Foden, fresh from being named PFA Player of the Year, was initially included in Lee Carsley’s squad. However, an illness has prevented him from joining his England teammates.

Chelsea forward Palmer and Aston Villa’s prolific striker Watkins both reported for duty at St George’s Park but were sent back to their clubs. According to the Football Association, the pair returned to “continue their rehabilitation from ongoing issues,” leaving Carsley with further gaps to fill.

Carsley’s First Test After Southgate

England face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 7 September, followed by a clash against Finland at Wembley three days later. These games will mark Carsley’s first challenge as interim manager after Gareth Southgate’s resignation post-Euro 2024. Southgate stepped down following England’s agonising defeat to Spain in the final on 14 July, leaving the under-21s boss to take the reins.

New Faces and Familiar Names

In response to the withdrawals, Carsley has called up several exciting talents, including Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Noni Madueke. All four players are familiar faces for the interim boss, having played under him at youth level.

There’s also a recall for Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, two seasoned internationals eager to prove their worth on the big stage once again.

England will need to regroup swiftly as they aim to start their Nations League campaign on a positive note.