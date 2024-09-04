Report: Is Ten Hag’s Trophy Record a Strong Enough Defence

Ten Hag’s Two Trophies: Progress or a Shield Against Criticism?

There is a familiar defiance in Erik ten Hag’s voice every time he references his achievements with Manchester United. “Two trophies in two years is not bad,” he said after another bruising encounter with the press. It was a statement delivered with conviction, as though he was daring anyone to dispute it. The FA Cup and the Carabao Cup victories under his belt are tangible symbols of his success since arriving at Old Trafford. But what does that really tell us about where this Manchester United side is heading?

Ten Hag’s assertion has been repeated so often that it has almost become a mantra. Since the FA Cup final, where Manchester United fell short against their fierce rivals Manchester City, the Dutch manager has leaned heavily on his accomplishments. He has spoken at length about the two domestic cups in press conferences, pre-season tours, and post-match interviews. This constant reminder of his achievements begs the question: are trophies the only measure of progress for Manchester United?

Cups, Trophies, and Ten Hag’s Defence

To say that Ten Hag has been under fire would be an understatement. Manchester United’s mixed results have left many questioning whether the club is truly on the right path under his leadership. The Dutchman’s response to this scrutiny has been both combative and predictable. His defence has centred around one simple, repeated point: “Two trophies in two years.”

In the aftermath of defeats, particularly high-profile ones like the 3-0 loss to Liverpool, Ten Hag has fallen back on this claim with regularity. “We won, after City, the most trophies in English football,” he told one journalist after the Liverpool loss, a statement that is technically true but perhaps strategically employed to deflect from other pressing concerns.

While trophies are undoubtedly important, the ongoing debate around Manchester United’s progression under Ten Hag is deeper than the shiny silverware that adorns the club’s cabinet. Trophies, as former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once said, “sometimes hide other facts.” It’s a sentiment that Ten Hag may find harder to counter the longer he stays in charge.

Solskjaer’s League Focus vs Ten Hag’s Trophy Success

To truly understand where Ten Hag stands, it’s important to draw comparisons with his predecessor. Solskjaer, though trophyless during his tenure, made steady league progress, lifting Manchester United from sixth to second in the table over a few seasons. For Solskjaer, the league was the barometer of true success. “It’s the gradual progression of being in and around the top of the league,” he said, dismissing the importance of cup success as a potential distraction from deeper issues within the squad.

In contrast, Ten Hag has achieved what Solskjaer could not — he has delivered trophies, offering United fans moments of genuine celebration. The thrilling 4-3 quarter-final win over Liverpool, the raucous Carabao Cup final, and the euphoric FA Cup semi-final victory — these are memories that linger. But do these moments of triumph paper over the cracks of a side that remains far from consistent in league competition?

Where Solskjaer was lauded for Champions League qualification and league finishes, Ten Hag is now tasked with balancing both cups and league progression. And as anyone who has followed Manchester United’s decade of post-Ferguson decline will know, it’s not enough to succeed in just one aspect. To truly re-establish themselves as a powerhouse, Manchester United must compete at the highest level across all fronts, not just the domestic cups.

Are Trophies Enough to Define Progress?

United’s league form is still the litmus test for Ten Hag. Despite domestic cup success, last season’s Premier League finish was underwhelming. The team was far from the title race, with Manchester City cruising to another triumph. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, are arguably closer to competing for the Premier League title than United, despite Arteta’s only recent addition being a Community Shield win.

This discrepancy between cup success and league performance has led to growing frustrations. Manchester United’s second-place finish in 2021 under Solskjaer came with little fanfare, but it highlighted a level of consistency that Ten Hag’s side is yet to show. The Premier League, with its 38-game grind, is often seen as the true marker of a team’s quality, and right now, United are struggling to keep pace with the best.

The narrative that two trophies in two years constitute progress will only hold for so long. Ten Hag himself has admitted as much in quieter moments, acknowledging that, “There’s only one thing in football and that’s at the end of the season if you win prizes, trophies, or not.” However, prizes aren’t just domestic cups; the Premier League title and Champions League contention are the true benchmarks for a club like Manchester United.

Trophies Are Not Enough: United’s Future Under Ten Hag

There’s no denying that Ten Hag has given Manchester United fans moments to savour. But the reality remains that this is a club still in transition, still far from where it wants and needs to be. The silverware has been a welcome relief, but it has not silenced the questions around the overall direction of the team.

The narrative around trophies, while powerful, is only part of the story. Manchester United’s decade of underachievement will only be truly over when they are once again regularly competing for Premier League titles and reaching the latter stages of the Champions League. Cups are valuable, yes, but in isolation, they cannot paper over the fundamental weaknesses within the squad.

Last season, injuries, the ongoing ownership saga, and off-field distractions provided some context for United’s uneven form. But those excuses will not be enough to shield Ten Hag from further scrutiny if this season follows a similar pattern. For a club of Manchester United’s stature, both trophies and points are essential. Success in domestic cups might buy time, but sustained league performance is what ultimately defines progress.

Ten Hag’s two-trophy defence, as he’s fond of reminding everyone, has worked for now. But with every passing press conference, that line grows a little thinner. Sooner or later, it will no longer be enough. If Manchester United are to truly re-establish themselves as an elite club, it will require more than just the occasional cup run. It will require dominance, consistency, and a return to competing for the biggest prizes of all.