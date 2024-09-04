Palmer Withdraws from England Squad as Chelsea Grapple with Multiple Injuries

Chelsea’s Injury Woes Deepen After Cole Palmer Fitness Concern

Chelsea are facing fresh injury concerns after the news that Cole Palmer has withdrawn from the England squad. The 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace not only capped off a mixed start to the season for Enzo Maresca’s side but also added to the Blues’ growing injury list. With one win, one defeat, and now a frustrating draw, the biggest worry for Chelsea is how injuries to key players could impact their future performances.

Injury Setbacks for Chelsea

In Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace, both Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez required medical attention, compounding the Blues’ injury problems. Romeo Lavia, who joined Chelsea this summer, has already missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while club captain Reece James remains sidelined with a hamstring issue of his own.

The international break could not have come at a better time for Chelsea, offering two weeks for their injured players to focus on recovery. However, this period of respite has been dampened by the withdrawal of Palmer from the England squad. His absence has raised new questions about the extent of his fitness issues.

Cole Palmer Withdraws from International Duty

On Tuesday night, it was announced that Cole Palmer had withdrawn from England’s squad for their upcoming fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. Up until that point, no injury had been reported, as Palmer played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace. England’s camp confirmed that Palmer was suffering from “ongoing issues,” a vague description that leaves fans and the club uncertain about the winger’s condition.

His withdrawal follows the departures of fellow internationals Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden. Like Palmer, they are reportedly managing undisclosed injuries, with national team updates offering little detail about the exact nature or expected recovery time.

Gusto and Fernandez Add to Injury Concerns

The draw against Crystal Palace also saw Malo Gusto involved in a worrying incident. After initially shaking off a collision, Gusto later reached for his hamstring, forcing Maresca into a swift substitution. “We will see what happens,” said Maresca after the match. “It looks like a muscle problem, and we are going to see.” Gusto has since withdrawn from the France U21 squad, with Chelsea confirming that he will “continue his recovery at Cobham.”

Adding to Chelsea’s mounting concerns, Enzo Fernandez appeared to suffer a painful injury towards the end of the match. Fernandez had to be helped off the pitch after what appeared to be damage to his jaw. Despite the discomfort, the midfielder is expected to join up with Argentina for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

Time to Recover Before Key Matches

With Chelsea not scheduled to play for two weeks, this break presents a crucial opportunity for the squad to regroup and recover from injuries. Romeo Lavia, who made only 58 minutes of playing time last season after his move from Southampton, is also on the sidelines with a hamstring problem. Lavia was starting to find his form before this setback, but Maresca has reassured fans, stating, “Romeo has a small hamstring issue, but not a huge concern.”

Club captain Reece James continues to recover from his own hamstring injury, which he picked up before the season started. His absence remains a significant blow for the Blues, as they look to rebuild and challenge for top honours in the Premier League.