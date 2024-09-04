Mark Goldbridge: Is Ten Hag Running Out of Time at Man United?

Man United’s Erik ten Hag and the Thomas Tuchel Debate: What’s Next for the Red Devils?

Manchester United’s performance has been under intense scrutiny this season, with manager Erik ten Hag facing a barrage of criticism. Recently, speculation has emerged about Thomas Tuchel potentially replacing ten Hag if results do not improve. In a recent podcast episode on The United Stand, Mark Goldbridge delved into these rumours, along with discussing several other issues surrounding Manchester United.

Could Thomas Tuchel Replace Erik ten Hag?

Rumours linking Thomas Tuchel with Manchester United have gained traction in recent weeks. According to Mark Goldbridge, the idea of Tuchel replacing ten Hag is “not completely far-fetched.” Goldbridge suggested that Tuchel was “very close to being offered the job” before ten Hag’s appointment and hinted that the Manchester United hierarchy might still have Tuchel in mind if results under ten Hag continue to falter. However, Goldbridge also noted, “I don’t think Tuchel is the answer,” emphasising the need for a more comprehensive restructuring rather than just changing the coach.

Goldbridge pointed out that having a plan in place for a managerial change is not necessarily a negative. Citing Brighton as a well-run club with contingency plans, he mentioned, “You have to have a contingency if things go south.” While acknowledging the legitimacy of discussing Tuchel as a replacement, Goldbridge maintained, “We’re not at that point yet, but if results don’t improve, conversations about Tuchel might become more frequent.”

The Debate Over Manchester United’s Tactical Setup

Goldbridge referenced a heated debate between football pundits Roy Keane and Gary Neville about Manchester United’s tactics under ten Hag. Keane criticised ten Hag’s approach, labelling it “suicidal” to push so many players forward, leaving the team vulnerable to counter-attacks. This vulnerability was evident in matches such as the loss to Liverpool, where Casemiro’s misplaced pass led to a five-versus-three situation favouring Liverpool. Goldbridge echoed Keane’s sentiment, remarking, “It’s incredible how many players have gone ahead of the ball… it’s going to lead to those sort of goals.”

Gary Neville, on the other hand, defended the aggressive stance, suggesting that pushing players forward is part of modern football. However, Goldbridge sided with Keane’s viewpoint, arguing that the tactic rarely translates into effective play: “How many times do we actually utilize those overloads effectively? It doesn’t work.”

Structural Changes and Ten Hag’s Vision

Goldbridge also touched upon the broader changes at Manchester United, particularly focusing on the influence of football director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox. According to Goldbridge, ten Hag wanted Sofyan Amrabat brought in late in the transfer window, but Ashworth and Wilcox vetoed the move. “I actually agree with Ashworth and Wilcox,” said Goldbridge, arguing that a well-structured club should sometimes deny a manager’s requests if they don’t align with long-term plans. This decision-making process, Goldbridge believes, marks a positive shift in the way Manchester United operates.

He highlighted the importance of these structural changes: “This is the sort of genius that we wanted at Manchester United. Difficult decisions have got to be made, and not everything can be solved in one summer.” Goldbridge praised the cautious approach towards spending, noting, “We want to be successful but sustainably successful.”

Conclusion

The recent speculation about Thomas Tuchel replacing Erik ten Hag has opened up broader discussions about Manchester United’s future. While some fans are advocating for an immediate managerial change, Mark Goldbridge and others emphasise the need for structural stability and long-term planning. The ongoing debate about tactics, player performances, and the club’s overall direction suggests that the situation at Old Trafford is far from settled. Whether ten Hag can turn things around remains to be seen, but as Goldbridge aptly put it, “You can’t watch a movie three times and then say you don’t know the ending.” The next few months will be crucial in determining whether ten Hag remains in charge or if Manchester United will indeed turn to Thomas Tuchel for the next chapter.