Late Kick-Off Angers Rangers Ahead of St Johnstone Showdown

Rangers Frustrated by Late Kick-Off Against St Johnstone

Rangers have voiced their frustration after their upcoming Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone was rescheduled to an unusual 20:00 BST kick-off on Sunday, 6 October. The fixture change is a consequence of Rangers’ Europa League commitments, and the timing is influenced by the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow, which will see many roads closed throughout the city earlier that day.

Rangers’ Proposed Alternatives Dismissed

The club has expressed disappointment that their suggestions for alternative arrangements were not taken into consideration. Rangers had put forward “a number of alternative options, including an earlier kick-off and a fixture reversal,” but these were all dismissed by other stakeholders. The club acknowledges the logistical challenges posed by their Europa League fixture against Lyon on the preceding Thursday and the Great Scottish Run on Sunday. They noted that playing the match on Saturday was “not feasible” due to the proximity to their European fixture, and Monday was ruled out due to the international break.

In a statement on their website, the club said, “The club is fully cognisant of the inconvenience this will cause to many of our supporters, and we share in your frustration at this situation.”

Transport Challenges for Fans

The timing of the match has raised concerns among supporters, particularly regarding transport to and from Ibrox. Rangers have confirmed they are in ongoing discussions with public transport providers and Glasgow City Council to ensure fans can safely travel to the stadium for the late evening kick-off. The club stressed that the Great Scottish Run’s impact on city traffic has made “safe and efficient access” impossible for a traditional afternoon kick-off.

The rescheduled fixture will be broadcast live on television, providing fans who can’t attend an opportunity to watch from home. However, the club recognises that this is little consolation for many who had already made travel arrangements for an earlier time.

A Day of Split Kick-Offs

Rangers’ clash with St Johnstone is not the only game affected that weekend. In fact, all three Scottish Premiership fixtures scheduled for 6 October will kick off at different times. Ross County’s match against Celtic will begin at 12:00 BST, also selected for live TV coverage, while Aberdeen’s fixture against Conference League qualifiers Heart of Midlothian is set for 15:00 BST.

Rangers have faced similar scheduling disruptions before. Their home match against Hibernian on Sunday, 29 September was also moved to an earlier 12:00 kick-off due to their Europa League commitments. Furthermore, their away fixture against St Johnstone, originally scheduled for Saturday, 30 November, has been pushed back to Sunday, 1 December, with kick-off times still to be confirmed.

A Growing Concern for Fixture Congestion

The increasing frequency of fixture rescheduling for clubs like Rangers, who balance domestic and European competitions, raises questions about the impact on both players and fans. The tight turnaround between Europa League matches and domestic fixtures often leads to awkward scheduling. While the financial benefits of European competition are clear, the strain it places on the club’s supporters and logistics is becoming more apparent.