Report: Ronaldo Pushing for Man City Midfielder to Join Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr’s Ambitions: Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Mateo Kovacic for January Move

The Saudi Pro League’s push for top European talent shows no signs of slowing, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reportedly targeting Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic as their next marquee signing. According to CBS Sports, the Saudi side, backed by Ronaldo’s influence, had hoped to secure Kovacic on deadline day but faced challenges in clearing the necessary roster space. Now, they have their sights set on January, with an offer of over $1 million per week designed to tempt the Croatian midfielder to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr’s Ambitious Plans for Kovacic

Al-Nassr’s pursuit of Kovacic is no small ambition. Sources close to the club reveal that their offer to City could be one of the largest ever from a Saudi side. The pay package alone is jaw-dropping—$65 million per year, a figure six times what Kovacic currently earns at Manchester City. It’s clear that Al-Nassr views Kovacic as a transformative addition to their midfield, and Ronaldo has personally championed the move, likely due to their time together at Real Madrid.

The Croatian midfielder has been a crucial player for City this season, especially in their opening weekend victory against his former club Chelsea. He’s featured in every match under Pep Guardiola so far, a testament to his importance in the squad. With the addition of Ilkay Gündogan and the pending return of Rodri, however, there may be questions about Kovacic’s future minutes. This potential reduction in game time might give Al-Nassr hope that Kovacic could be tempted by the Saudi project.

Mane’s Transfer Troubles Hold Up Talks

One of the main reasons Al-Nassr couldn’t seal the deal for Kovacic during the summer window was their inability to move on Sadio Mane. Mane, who only joined the club in the summer, has not yet found a new destination, which has complicated Al-Nassr’s plans.

Al-Ahli, one of Al-Nassr’s rivals and also owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, had shown interest in Mane but were unable to complete a series of deals to make space for the Senegal international. With Mane staying put, Al-Nassr couldn’t clear the necessary roster spot to begin negotiations with Manchester City for Kovacic.

This has led Al-Nassr to target the January transfer window instead. If they can successfully offload Mane or another foreign player, they’ll be in a position to make a significant bid for Kovacic. They are also considering a move for Adrien Rabiot, although the French midfielder’s salary demands are lower than what Kovacic is expected to earn.

Ronaldo’s Influence on Al-Nassr’s Ambitions

It’s impossible to overlook the role of Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr’s transfer strategies. Having spent three years with Kovacic at Real Madrid, Ronaldo clearly believes the Croatian would be a key asset for the Saudi club. During their time in Madrid, Kovacic was seen as a prospect, overshadowed by stars like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. However, in the years since, Kovacic has developed into a proven, world-class midfielder, both for Chelsea and now City.

Ronaldo’s influence extends beyond the pitch, and his efforts to attract top European talent to Saudi Arabia have been well-documented. His advocacy for Kovacic suggests that he sees the midfielder as a player who could make a significant impact in the Saudi Pro League.

January Offers Another Opportunity

As Al-Nassr look towards January, the focus will be on clearing roster space and making room for players like Kovacic. The Saudi club faces a complex web of transfer dealings, as they also weigh up potential moves for Rabiot and await offers from Turkish clubs for both Mane and Anderson Talisca. What’s clear is that Kovacic remains a priority for the Saudi club, and they will return with a substantial offer once the winter transfer window opens.

Whether Manchester City will entertain offers for Kovacic remains to be seen. Guardiola has relied on the Croatian midfielder so far this season, but with Rodri returning to fitness and Gündogan adding depth to the midfield, City might consider parting ways with Kovacic if the price is right. For now, Al-Nassr will have to wait, but their intent to bring Kovacic to Saudi Arabia is undeniable.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

He’s been a vital part of City’s squad in the early stages of this season, showing his quality and experience in some crucial matches. The thought of him leaving for a league that, despite its growing prominence, is still not on par with Europe’s top competitions, feels like a loss for both City and the Premier League.

Fans might also wonder how this fits into City’s long-term plans. Yes, Rodri is set to return, and Gündogan adds further depth, but Kovacic offers a balance of creativity and defensive stability that few others can match. Letting him go, especially in the middle of the season, could be a gamble—one that could affect City’s domestic and European campaigns.

There’s also the emotional aspect. Seeing a player of Kovacic’s calibre lured away by astronomical wages is a reflection of how football’s landscape is shifting. As much as fans respect Kovacic’s desire to earn a big contract, there’s a sense that he still has so much more to offer at the highest level. Losing him to Saudi Arabia would be a bitter pill to swallow for City supporters.