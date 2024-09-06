Carl Anka: Tactical Breakdown Raises Alarms for Man Utd’s Season

Tactical Alarm Bells at Manchester United: Should Fans Be Worried?

Following Liverpool’s resounding 3-0 victory over Manchester United, much attention has been drawn to the tactical flaws in Erik ten Hag’s system. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Arne Slot provided an analysis of United’s tactics, which left many United fans deeply concerned. Slot’s breakdown of Ten Hag’s pressing system has set off alarm bells about whether opposition teams have already “figured out” the Dutchman’s approach.

Carl Anka’s article for The Athletic dives deep into the tactical issues Manchester United faced during their defeat, highlighting the strategic problems that may continue to plague them throughout the season.

Slot’s Tactical Breakdown

Arne Slot’s analysis was both detailed and precise. He highlighted how United’s pressing system had evolved from last season but still carried inherent weaknesses. “Last season, they were man-marking in the midfield and they had a press with the No. 7 and No. 11, so with the striker and one of the wingers jumped with him,” Slot explained. “This season, they are more with a No. 9 and No. 10 press, so they’re more in a 4-4-2. So that’s different, of course.”

Slot went on to expose another critical weakness: “Their full-backs, nine out of 10 times, are really high and then Casemiro comes in between. So if you pick the ball and keep Luis Diaz and Mo Salah high, then you are constantly in a one-to-one situation.”

United fans were quick to note how Slot identified this key tactical flaw, showing that Liverpool’s pressing system effectively nullified Ten Hag’s formation, particularly in wide areas. With United’s full-backs pushed high up the pitch, Liverpool capitalised on the space left behind, allowing their wide attackers to create dangerous situations.

Why United’s Pressing System Failed

In the two seasons since Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford, United have used a pressing system that looks to disrupt their opponents’ build-up play from the back. Initially, they deployed a front three to press high and stretch their opponents, but this method often left gaps in the midfield. Opponents, such as Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, have exploited this by widening the pitch and forcing United’s press to break down.

To counter this, Ten Hag shifted his tactics, employing a 4-4-2 shape with a pressing duo in the form of a No. 9 and No. 10. The intent was to press more aggressively and ensure tighter marking. However, as seen against Liverpool, this left United exposed in central midfield and on the flanks.

Slot’s Liverpool managed to bypass this press with relative ease. When United lost possession, they were left with minimal cover at the back. Casemiro, usually tasked with sweeping up behind the advanced full-backs, was often overrun by Liverpool’s midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai, who were able to exploit the gaps left by United’s overcommitted players.

Rest Defence: A Lingering Problem

Slot’s analysis raised another issue that has plagued United since Ten Hag’s arrival—rest defence. Rest defence refers to a team’s positioning and readiness to defend when they are in possession of the ball. For Ten Hag, this involves pushing both full-backs forward to overload the opposition’s defensive line. While this worked in his Ajax days, when his defenders could easily snuff out counter-attacks in the Eredivisie, it has proven to be a more significant challenge in the Premier League.

United’s current setup leaves them vulnerable if the opposition can break their press. When United’s attacks fail, their defenders, particularly the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, are left covering vast amounts of space. Slot was quick to exploit this during Liverpool’s victory, instructing his players to play the ball quickly to wide areas, isolating United’s defenders and leaving them outnumbered.

For much of last season, Casemiro played a crucial role in covering these gaps, using his experience and tactical nous to break up opposition counter-attacks. However, Casemiro’s form has dipped, as highlighted in United’s defeat against Liverpool, where he struggled to match the intensity and aggression of Liverpool’s midfielders. This further exposed United’s rest defence and raised questions about Ten Hag’s reliance on a single player to hold the team’s defensive shape together.

Ten Hag’s Response and the Path Forward

Despite these tactical flaws, Ten Hag remains confident that the issues within his team can be addressed. In a recent press conference, he noted: “Rest defence can be an issue in one particular game, but in principle, I have to say our rest defence wasn’t that bad. Our reactions after we lose the ball can be better. Our decision-making after we lose the ball can be better.”

Ten Hag is optimistic that with more time and match fitness, United’s players will better adapt to his tactical demands. The Dutchman believes that the team’s pre-season preparations, which were disrupted by international tournaments and a U.S. tour, have affected the squad’s readiness.

Yet, questions remain about whether improving United’s reactions after losing the ball will be enough to solve their defensive issues. Slot’s breakdown of United’s tactical weaknesses suggests that structural changes may be required to prevent opposition teams from easily bypassing United’s press and rest defence.

Is Slot’s Analysis a Blueprint for Beating United?

Slot’s success against United undoubtedly raises concerns about how Ten Hag’s team will fare against other high-intensity pressing sides. Liverpool’s ability to dominate United’s midfield and expose their full-backs was not a one-off occurrence. Teams that can replicate Liverpool’s aggressive pressing style may continue to cause problems for United, particularly if Casemiro and Martinez are not at their best.

Slot himself acknowledged the risks of his own approach, stating: “It’s only a gamble if they play through or over and (our wingers) stay where they are. But if they then sprint back, it’s not a gamble. I think today we saw a lot of moments where our forwards… tracked back so aggressively.”

This highlights another issue for United—the physical and technical superiority of Liverpool’s midfield on the day. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch consistently overran United’s midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Kobbie Mainoo. Slot’s side was quicker, stronger, and more decisive in their actions, leaving Ten Hag’s men chasing shadows for much of the game.

Long-Term Concerns for United Fans

Three games into the new season, it may seem premature to suggest that Ten Hag’s Manchester United project is under threat. However, the issues raised by Slot’s analysis are not new. They point to deeper tactical problems that United have struggled with since Ten Hag took charge.

Ten Hag’s system relies heavily on his players’ physicality and tactical discipline. When those qualities are missing, as they were against Liverpool, United are left exposed. While not every team in the Premier League possesses Liverpool’s quality, the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, and Brighton have all shown the ability to capitalise on similar weaknesses in United’s setup.

If United are to challenge for the Premier League title and make progress in Europe, Ten Hag will need to find solutions to these structural issues. The Dutchman’s emphasis on improving reactions after losing the ball may only go so far in fixing a system that, at its core, appears flawed.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

There are a few worrying signs in this report that cannot be ignored. Slot’s tactical dissection exposes a fundamental flaw in Ten Hag’s system, one that has persisted since his arrival. It’s not about individual players having an off day — it’s about a structural issue that could leave United vulnerable against high-quality opposition.

Casemiro’s struggles are particularly alarming. Last season, his presence masked many of these defensive issues, but if he’s on the decline, United will need a long-term replacement — and quickly. The fact that United rely so heavily on him and Martinez to win crucial duels highlights how fragile the team’s defensive structure can be when they’re not at their best.

The prospect of other Premier League sides adopting Slot’s tactics is concerning. Liverpool’s blueprint could easily be followed by teams like Manchester City or Tottenham, and with United still figuring out their identity under Ten Hag, there’s a real fear that these problems could persist.

United’s season is far from over, but without addressing these deep-rooted tactical issues, it could be a long and frustrating campaign.