Report: Manchester United Winger Criticised as Transfer Exit Nears

Antony’s Future at Manchester United Looks Bleak

Manchester United’s decision to splash £82 million on Antony from Ajax in September 2022 has increasingly been called into question, particularly as his performances have fallen far short of expectations. When Erik ten Hag pushed for the Brazilian winger’s arrival, there was great anticipation, largely due to their successful collaboration at Ajax. However, Antony’s tenure at Old Trafford has been anything but smooth.

In a recent Teamtalk article, James Holland shared some hard-hitting remarks from football pundits Gabby Agbonlahor and Darren Bent, who did not hold back in their criticism of the 24-year-old’s underwhelming form. As one of Manchester United’s most expensive signings, Antony has struggled to justify the price tag, leading to growing frustration among fans and pundits alike.

Failure to Live Up to Expectations

Antony’s statistics from last season paint a worrying picture. With only three goals and two assists in 38 matches, his contributions have been minimal, especially when compared to other players who cost far less. His decision-making in the final third has been described as confusing, and his inclination to take on defenders multiple times before making a pass or shot has left fans exasperated.

One of the key criticisms, voiced by Agbonlahor on talkSPORT, is that Antony simply isn’t performing at the level required for a Manchester United player. “He’s been a bit of a shambles, hasn’t he, let’s be honest. He needs to move,” Agbonlahor said. Such scathing words are becoming more common as Antony’s game time dwindles, with players like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo now favoured over him on the right wing.

Antony’s Market Value Plummeting

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Antony’s situation is his rapidly decreasing market value. According to Holland, Manchester United would now consider a bid of just £25 million for the Brazilian—less than a third of what they originally paid. This significant drop in valuation is a damning reflection of how poorly his time at Old Trafford has gone.

Agbonlahor added: “He’s not going to get any game time at Manchester United and they’re going to lose so much money the day they sell him. He’s not even worth half of what they bought him for at the moment.” These words underline just how costly this transfer mistake could prove to be for Manchester United, both on the pitch and in their finances.

Darren Bent echoed these sentiments, going as far as rating Antony as a 2/10 signing for the club. “I think I’m being generous with that,” Bent remarked. “We haven’t seen anywhere near enough quality or consistency since he’s been there.” Such damning assessments reflect the growing consensus that Antony’s move to Manchester United has been a failure.

What Next for Antony?

The future for Antony at Manchester United is now highly uncertain. Fenerbahce has been mentioned as a potential destination, with former United manager José Mourinho reportedly interested in reuniting with the player. However, Teamtalk has confirmed that Fenerbahce has other transfer targets in mind and is not actively pursuing Antony. This further complicates the situation, as Antony’s options to leave the club seem limited, while Manchester United are clearly looking to offload him to cut their losses.

It’s also worth noting that while Antony has attracted interest from Saudi clubs, the player might still believe he has something to offer at the top level of European football. Whether he can find another club willing to take a chance on him, despite his poor form, remains to be seen. As it stands, though, it’s hard to see how Antony can turn things around at Manchester United.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From the perspective of a sceptical Manchester United supporter, Antony’s situation is emblematic of the club’s broader transfer failings in recent years. Spending such an exorbitant amount on a player with potential but little Premier League experience was always a gamble, and it has clearly not paid off. While Erik ten Hag may have believed in Antony’s talents due to their time at Ajax, it seems increasingly clear that he has failed to adapt to the rigours of English football.

Moreover, the fact that younger players like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo have now surpassed Antony in the pecking order raises serious questions about his future at the club. The decision to spend so much on a player who is now valued at less than a third of the original fee is a bitter pill for fans to swallow, especially in light of other areas of the squad that need investment.

Many United fans are also frustrated with the club’s inability to offload expensive underperformers quickly enough. This situation could lead to yet another drawn-out transfer saga, reminiscent of past issues with high-profile players like Alexis Sánchez or Paul Pogba. In a market where top clubs are increasingly focused on efficiency, Antony’s continued presence on the sidelines, coupled with his massive wages, could hinder Manchester United’s ability to strengthen their squad in other areas.