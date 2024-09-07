Player Ratings: England Dominates in Dublin Duel

England Triumphs Over Republic of Ireland in Nations League Opener

England Secures Victory in Dublin

In a charged encounter that saw the Three Lions commence their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign, England emerged victorious against the Republic of Ireland with a 2-0 scoreline. The match, significant for being Lee Carsley’s first as England’s manager, unfolded at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium amidst a vibrant atmosphere. Key moments came early, as England set a commanding pace that the hosts struggled to counter.

Key Players Shine for England

England’s victory was punctuated by goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, both of whom previously donned the Irish colours, adding a layer of intrigue to their contributions. Rice opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game with a precision strike, capitalising on a rebound off the Irish goalkeeper. The narrative intensified when Grealish, following a well-orchestrated move involving Rice, doubled the lead with a clean finish.

Ireland’s Response and Player Performances

Despite a spirited start and some promising attacks, the Republic of Ireland found themselves unable to break through England’s defence. The English side managed the game well, particularly in the second half, maintaining control and denying Ireland any clear chances to alter the game’s trajectory. Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Republic of Ireland Player Ratings:

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher – 7

RB: Matt Doherty – 4

CB: Seamus Coleman – 6

CB: Nathan Collins – 4

CB: Dara O’Shea – 4

LB: Robbie Brady – 2

RM: Chiedozie Ogbene – 6

CM: Jayson Molumby – 6

CM: Will Smallbone – 6

LM: Sammie Szmodics – 6

ST: Adam Idah – 5

SUB: Jake O’Brien – 5

SUB: Jason Knight – 6

SUB: Alan Browne – 6

SUB: Kasey McAteer – 6

England Player Ratings: