Report: Premier League champs offer forward new deal with massive salary boost

Erling Haaland Set for New Manchester City Deal: What It Means for the Premier League Giants

Erling Haaland’s imminent contract extension with Manchester City is one of the most intriguing developments in recent football news. According to Marca, the Norwegian striker is closing in on a lucrative new deal that will not only secure his future with the reigning Premier League champions but also make him the highest-paid player in the league. This comes as Haaland continues his explosive start to the season, with seven goals in his first three matches, including two consecutive hat-tricks.

This is an exciting time for City fans, as Haaland’s reported extension reinforces the club’s ambition to dominate both domestically and in Europe. The deal, which will reportedly include a release clause, is seen as a mechanism for Haaland to maintain control over his future while giving the club the assurance of his immediate commitment.

How Haaland’s New Deal Will Shape Manchester City’s Future

According to Michael Pavitt’s article in the MailOnline, Haaland’s new contract will likely see him surpass the £425,000 weekly wage of teammate Kevin De Bruyne. Despite already receiving a basic wage of £375,000 per week, which is bolstered by bonuses that push his earnings to over £850,000, Haaland’s contract extension represents more than just financial gain.

The significance of this deal cannot be overstated. Haaland’s 97 goals in 102 appearances have solidified his position as one of the most feared strikers in world football. By locking him into a new contract, City can safeguard their future, ensuring that their main man remains at the helm as they pursue more silverware. Haaland’s form so far this season suggests he’s only just getting started, having already won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FA Cup in just two years at the club.

The Release Clause: Haaland’s Insurance Policy

One of the more intriguing aspects of Haaland’s reported new contract is the inclusion of a release clause. According to Marca, the clause is viewed as a way for Haaland, his father Alf-Inge, and agent Rafael Pimenta to ensure that the player retains a degree of control over his future. This is in line with comments made by Pimenta last year when she emphasised that Haaland was “the master of his destiny”.

A release clause would provide Haaland with flexibility should a new challenge arise, while also giving Manchester City some protection. Historically, City benefited from a similar clause when they signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million. Although Real Madrid remain admirers of Haaland, their acquisition of Kylian Mbappé this summer means that the Spanish giants are not currently prioritising the Norwegian. Nevertheless, a release clause would leave the door ajar for a potential future move to La Liga.

Haaland’s Impact on the Premier League

Haaland’s impact on English football has been nothing short of extraordinary. Having won the Premier League Golden Boot in the last two seasons, he is already on track to break more records this term. His combination of power, pace, and clinical finishing makes him one of the most complete forwards in the game.

For Manchester City, Haaland’s presence elevates their attack to new heights. His consistency in front of goal offers Pep Guardiola a reliable scoring outlet, whether in the domestic league or European competitions. The fact that Haaland is reportedly happy to commit his long-term future to the club is a major coup for City and should strike fear into their Premier League rivals.

By securing Haaland on a longer contract, Manchester City can focus on building a team around him that is capable of sustained success. His impressive goal tally, including his recent consecutive hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham, is a testament to his importance in City’s quest for dominance.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

A cautious Manchester City fan might have mixed feelings about the inclusion of a release clause in Haaland’s new contract. While it provides the club with short-term security, it could also open the door to future uncertainty. If Real Madrid or another European heavyweight were to trigger the release clause, City could find themselves in a situation where their star player is no longer in their hands.

Furthermore, while Haaland’s current form is breathtaking, City’s history with top strikers suggests that form can be fickle. Injuries or unforeseen issues could make Haaland’s contract and wage demands a burden if his performance dips.

However, it’s hard to argue against the club’s decision to offer him this lucrative deal. Haaland’s dominance in front of goal is unparalleled, and as long as he remains at the Etihad, City will be genuine contenders for every major honour. Fans will be hopeful that this contract extension signals his long-term commitment, despite the potential threat of a release clause being triggered in the future.

Erling Haaland’s upcoming contract extension represents a significant moment for Manchester City. The reported release clause and staggering wages highlight the club’s ambition to remain at the pinnacle of world football. Haaland’s loyalty, at least in the short term, seems secure, and with his goalscoring prowess showing no signs of slowing down, City fans can be optimistic about their chances of continued success.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Erling Haaland’s Performance Data

Erling Haaland’s impact on the pitch over the last 365 days has been nothing short of phenomenal, and his performance data supports that. Using stats provided by Fbref, this analysis delves deeper into the numbers behind one of the Premier League’s most formidable strikers. Haaland’s percentile rankings across attacking, possession, and defensive metrics paint a clear picture of his strengths and contributions.

Haaland’s Dominance in Attack

Haaland ranks in the 99th percentile for non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and non-penalty goals, showcasing his elite ability to generate and convert high-quality chances. His expected assisted goals (xAG) also place him in the 97th percentile, indicating that his influence extends beyond scoring, as he creates opportunities for his teammates too. These figures make it clear why Haaland remains a key offensive outlet for Manchester City.

Possession-Based Contributions

While his attacking stats are exceptional, Haaland’s possession-based metrics indicate areas for improvement. He ranks 77th percentile for progressive passes, but only 16th for progressive carries and a surprising 3rd percentile for pass completion. These figures suggest that while Haaland is involved in moving the ball forward, he is not frequently relied upon to retain or distribute possession.

Defensive Involvement

Defensively, Haaland’s contribution is minimal, which is typical for players in his position. He ranks low in areas such as clearances (28th percentile) and tackles + interceptions (9th percentile). However, he ranks 91st percentile for aerial duels won, indicating his prowess in the air and his ability to help his team defensively during set-pieces.

Erling Haaland’s performance data confirms his status as one of the top forwards in the world. His scoring efficiency and involvement in creating goal-scoring opportunities place him at the pinnacle of attacking football, while his relatively low possession and defensive numbers reflect the typical profile of a striker