Newcastle target Antony as Howe aims for January squad boost

Newcastle’s January Transfer Plans: Eyes Set on Antony

Newcastle United’s meteoric rise under Eddie Howe has been nothing short of remarkable. However, the Magpies are not content with just stabilising their position in the English Premier League (EPL); they have their sights set on a continued ascent. According to Jason Pettigrove in CaughtOffside, Howe is reportedly eyeing Manchester United’s Brazilian winger, Antony, as a priority target for the upcoming January transfer window.

Antony to Newcastle: A New Chapter for Both?

Antony’s spell at Manchester United has been largely underwhelming. With just 11 goals in two seasons, his £86 million transfer fee seems an increasingly burdensome legacy for the Red Devils. CaughtOffside reports that Manchester United are now prepared to let Antony go for a more manageable £40 million. This could represent a huge opportunity for Newcastle, especially given Howe’s admiration for the player.

Eddie Howe sees Antony as a key piece of his evolving squad. Sources cited by CaughtOffside suggest that “Howe highly appreciates Antony’s skills and believes he would be a valuable addition to the squad.” While Antony’s performances have been inconsistent at Old Trafford, Howe might be the manager to unlock the Brazilian’s potential, placing him in a system that better suits his flair and attacking prowess.

Newcastle’s Tactical Advantage Without European Games

One crucial factor working in Newcastle’s favour this season is the absence of European football. With no midweek games to worry about, the Magpies can focus solely on the Premier League, giving them a potential edge over rivals bogged down by continental commitments. This will allow Howe to fine-tune his tactics and integrate new players like Antony into the squad with fewer distractions.

The January window is shaping up to be crucial for Newcastle as they look to add depth and quality to their squad. The lack of European football is both a blessing and a curse — while it offers more focus, it also makes St James’ Park a less glamorous destination for elite talent. However, securing a player like Antony, with untapped potential, could send a strong message to the rest of the league.

Antony’s Potential Fit on Tyneside

For Antony, the move to Newcastle could be the lifeline his career needs. After two turbulent years at Manchester United, the winger may relish a fresh start at a club on the rise. With Howe’s track record of improving players and creating cohesive units, Antony could shine on Tyneside.

CaughtOffside reports that Antony is “keen on the potential move to the North East giants,” a sentiment echoed by many in football circles. The £40 million price tag, while still hefty, is a far cry from his initial cost and could be seen as a low-risk, high-reward investment for Newcastle.

If the move materialises and Antony adapts quickly, he could become a fan favourite at St James’ Park. As Jason Pettigrove suggests, “if Antony can hit the ground running on Tyneside, he’ll quickly become a fan favourite and, potentially, resurrect his career.”

Newcastle’s Transfer Strategy in Focus

Newcastle’s ambition in the transfer market has been clear since their new ownership took over. While they’ve been linked with several marquee signings, including Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, securing Antony at a fraction of his original price could be the perfect statement of intent.

January is shaping up to be a defining period for Newcastle. With Eddie Howe at the helm, the club is on a trajectory to challenge the traditional big six. Securing Antony could be the catalyst that pushes them further up the table.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool fan’s perspective, the idea of Newcastle securing a player like Antony may be a sign of the Magpies’ growing ambition, but it shouldn’t necessarily strike fear into the hearts of the Kop. Antony, despite his hefty price tag and early promise, has yet to show that he can consistently perform at the highest level. While Eddie Howe is undoubtedly a fantastic coach with a knack for improving players, Liverpool fans would argue that Antony’s underwhelming tenure at Old Trafford doesn’t suggest that he’s on the brink of stardom.

Newcastle’s lack of European football this season may give them a slight edge, but the absence of regular high-pressure games can also stifle a player’s development. Antony thrived in the high-intensity environment of Ajax, but whether he can replicate that form on Tyneside is a gamble. For all the promise he holds, this signing still feels more like a risk than a guaranteed success. That said, if Antony does find his footing at Newcastle, the EPL could witness yet another attacking force on the rise. However, for now, Liverpool fans remain cautiously optimistic, confident that Klopp’s well-drilled squad is still a class above.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Antony’s time at Manchester United has been scrutinised, with questions over his contribution to the team. Analysing his performance data, sourced from Fbref, offers a more detailed perspective on his strengths and weaknesses as a player.

The chart shows Antony’s proficiency in possession, with his passing attempts in the 74th percentile and progressive passes in the 68th percentile. His ability to make progressive carries (62nd percentile) highlights his capability to advance the ball upfield, while his pass completion rate (66th percentile) is solid, but there remains room for improvement.

His successful take-ons are notable, sitting in the 71st percentile, which indicates he is effective at beating defenders one-on-one. His high percentile in shot-creating actions (53rd) reinforces that he is involved in offensive build-up, contributing to Manchester United’s attack. However, with only 8 non-penalty goals (3rd percentile), his finishing remains a significant area of concern.

Defensive Contributions and Physical Presence

Surprisingly, Antony’s defensive stats stand out. He ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles plus interceptions (TkI+Int) and blocks, suggesting a strong defensive work rate for an attacking player. His ability to win aerial duels (84th percentile) adds to his physical presence, while his clearances (80th percentile) further bolster his defensive capabilities.

Room for Improvement

While Antony’s performance data highlights his versatility, his attacking output, particularly in non-penalty goals and expected non-penalty goals (35th percentile), remains an area that requires attention. His involvement in build-up play is commendable, but for a player of his calibre, fans and coaches will expect a sharper edge in front of goal.

This statistical breakdown demonstrates that Antony possesses key attributes, yet his overall impact at Manchester United has room to grow.