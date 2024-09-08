Could Bayern Munich Star Be De Bruyne’s Successor at Manchester City?

Manchester City Eyeing Musiala as Potential De Bruyne Successor

Manchester City will be keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich’s rising star Jamal Musiala, as the young midfielder has not dismissed the possibility of a future move to the Premier League when his contract with Bayern expires.

City’s Search for De Bruyne’s Heir

With Kevin De Bruyne nearing the final stretch of his current Manchester City contract, which runs until the summer of 2025, speculation has already begun about who might step into his shoes. The Belgian playmaker, a key figure in City’s recent dominance of both domestic and European football, has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. As a result, Pep Guardiola and the City board are on the lookout for a potential replacement, and Jamal Musiala’s name is one that excites them.

Musiala’s Future Uncertain

When recently asked about his future and his contract situation with Bayern Munich, which expires in June 2026, Musiala’s response left the door open for a potential move. Speaking to Welt Am Sonntag, the German international said:

“I’m very happy at FC Bayern and fully focused on our goals. Playing abroad like Bellingham? I’m not thinking about where I will be in five years. Things can always change quickly in the world of football.”

Such comments are sure to alert Manchester City, who would relish the opportunity to sign a player of Musiala’s calibre. Known for his versatility, creativity, and technical ability, Musiala could be the perfect long-term successor to De Bruyne.

Musiala’s Rapid Rise

Born in Germany but having spent his formative years in England, Musiala’s development path is well-documented. After stints with Southampton and Chelsea’s academies, he returned to Germany in 2019 to join Bayern Munich’s youth ranks. In the space of a year, Musiala made his senior debut for Bayern and swiftly became an essential part of their midfield. To date, the 21-year-old has made 166 appearances for the club, contributing 44 goals and 31 assists—a remarkable tally for such a young player.

Bayern’s Contract Talks Stalled

However, all is not well at Bayern Munich. Despite being central to their long-term plans, Musiala’s contract negotiations have reportedly hit a stumbling block. Bayern had been in talks with Musiala over an improved contract throughout last season, but discussions seem to have slowed down over the summer. While there’s no immediate cause for concern, it’s a situation that will no doubt be closely monitored by clubs like Manchester City.

Musiala’s Immediate Focus

For now, Musiala’s focus remains firmly on his international commitments with Germany. As part of Hansi Flick’s squad, Musiala will be hoping to make an impact in the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Hungary and the Netherlands.