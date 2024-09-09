Report: Man Utd Eye £68m Talent For Next Summer

Report: Manchester United Eye Major Summer Signings as Squad Revamp Continues

Manchester United are already planning for next summer, with reports suggesting the club is aiming for at least four new key signings. According to MEN, United’s recruitment strategy is focusing on reinforcing multiple areas, including defence, midfield, and attack. High on the list is Crystal Palace’s talisman, Eberechi Eze, who United are closely monitoring. With a £68m release clause that could be triggered next year, Eze’s future may lie away from Selhurst Park.

This is a continuation of United’s ambition to rebuild the squad after an underwhelming season. Manager Erik ten Hag, already bolstered by summer signings such as Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, is seeking further improvements to challenge for silverware.

Eze and Branthwaite Under United’s Radar

Eberechi Eze has caught the eye of Manchester United, thanks to his consistent performances for Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old, who has remained at Palace following Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich, is seen as a potential solution to United’s issues on the wing. With United planning for a summer overhaul, Eze could be a key addition to inject creativity and flair into their attack.

On the defensive side, Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton is also being watched closely. United made two bids in the summer—£43m and £50m—for the centre-back, but both were rejected by Everton, who valued him at between £70m and £80m. Despite securing the services of Leny Yoro from Lille, the club seems keen to continue its pursuit of Branthwaite, perhaps sensing that more depth is required in the backline.

United’s Winger and Defensive Conundrum

With Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Chelsea almost certain to turn into a permanent transfer, United’s options on the wings look uncertain. Marcus Rashford has struggled for form, while Alejandro Garnacho and Amad remain young and relatively inexperienced. The arrival of Eze would provide Ten Hag with a player who can consistently perform at the highest level and contribute goals and assists.

In defence, Ten Hag has bolstered his options with Yoro and De Ligt, but the futures of several players remain in question. Victor Lindelof’s contract situation, coupled with Jonny Evans likely retiring, leaves space for new arrivals. The uncertainty around Harry Maguire’s contract also adds to the need for United to seek further reinforcements at the back.

Midfield Revamp on the Horizon

The midfield is another area where United are expected to make moves next summer. Christian Eriksen is set to leave when his contract expires in June 2025, and there are concerns over Casemiro’s decline. With both players set to turn 33 in February, United are likely to be on the lookout for younger, more dynamic options to freshen up the midfield.

Martin Zubimendi and Adrien Rabiot were discussed as potential targets in the past, but with Manuel Ugarte arriving for £50.8m, it remains to be seen how much more investment will be made in the midfield. Nevertheless, it is clear that United are planning for the future, with significant changes expected.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential arrival of Eberechi Eze would be a brilliant addition to the attack. Eze’s versatility and ability to unlock defences could provide the creativity that United’s attack has been lacking, especially with the inconsistent form of Marcus Rashford and the departure of Jadon Sancho. An attacking force featuring Garnacho, Eze, and Rashford would certainly get the Stretford End buzzing again.

Moreover, Jarrad Branthwaite is another exciting prospect. His development at Everton has shown he’s capable of handling the physicality and pace of the Premier League. Securing him would add further depth and quality to a defence that has shown vulnerability in recent years. A partnership with Lisandro Martinez or Matthijs de Ligt could be the foundation United need to shore up their backline.

The upcoming midfield overhaul is also long overdue. With Eriksen and Casemiro reaching the twilight of their careers, new blood in the middle of the park could provide the energy and intensity United have been missing. Names like Zubimendi and Ugarte suggest the club is targeting players who can not only defend but also progress the ball—a vital component in Ten Hag’s system.