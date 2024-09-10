Report: Spurs at Risk of Losing Defender in Late Transfer

Tottenham’s Transfer Turmoil: Ben Davies on Galatasaray’s Radar

Galatasaray Eyes Spurs’ Versatile Defender

As the Turkish transfer window nears its closure on September 13, Tottenham Hotspur face a tense few days. Recent reports from Turkey, including a detailed piece from Takvim, suggest that Galatasaray are keen on signing Ben Davies, a good squad player under manager Ange Postecoglou. The Welsh defender’s versatility makes him a valuable asset, capable of playing multiple roles within the squad’s defensive lineup.

Postecoglou’s Rebuild and the Implications

The summer has been a whirlwind of activity for Tottenham, with Postecoglou overhauling the team to better suit his dynamic football philosophy. High-profile departures such as Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, and Giovani Lo Celso have seen Spurs reshape their squad significantly. Amidst these changes, Davies’s potential departure could pose another challenge for Postecoglou, especially as the club can no longer sign replacements until the next transfer window.

Strategy Shift in Istanbul

Galatasaray’s interest in Davies is part of a broader tactical shift, as the club plans to implement a five-man defence following the acquisition of Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Davies, with his experience and tactical awareness, is seen as an ideal fit for the left side of a back three. This strategy adjustment aims to bolster Galatasaray’s defensive solidity while providing more flexibility in their backline.

Spurs’ Dilemma: Davies’s Departure and Replacement Prospects

The potential exit of Davies could leave Tottenham in a difficult position, particularly as Postecoglou cannot immediately seek a replacement. The club has reportedly been in talks with Lecce about Patrick Dorgu, a young defender whose style has drawn comparisons to Tottenham legend Gareth Bale.

As Tottenham navigates this transitional period, the focus is on maintaining squad depth and preparing for upcoming challenges, including the eagerly anticipated North London derby against Arsenal. Davies, who has been with Tottenham since 2014, played a squad role last season but has seen limited action this term. His possible move to Galatasaray could offer him more regular playing time and reunite him with former teammate Davinson Sanchez in Istanbul.