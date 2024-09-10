SEARCH
England Set to Face Finland at Wembley in Nations League – How to Watch Live

By Malik Williams
Photo Sportscasting

England Look to Build Momentum Against Finland in Nations League Clash

England will aim to continue their strong start in Nations League Group B2 when they face Finland at Wembley tonight. Fresh off a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland, England are in high spirits under the guidance of Lee Carsley, who replaced Gareth Southgate in the dugout.

Carsley’s Confident Start

England’s win in Dublin saw decisive strikes from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, easing the pressure on interim boss Carsley. Despite speculation, significant changes to the lineup are unlikely. However, John Stones, Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, and Jarrod Bowen could be pushing for starts after making solid impacts off the bench last time out.

UEFA Nations League Group B2, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 7/9/2024 Republic of Ireland vs England England s Jack Grealish with Manager Lee Carsley as he leaves the pitch Jack Grealish with Lee Carsley as he leaves the pitch 7/9/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/BryanxKeanex BI7I9843

Finland’s Form in Question

Finland come into this encounter off the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat to Greece in their Nations League opener. With a trip to Wembley, they will need a much-improved performance to avoid further setbacks in Group B2.

How to Watch England vs Finland

Fans can catch all the action live on ITV1 from 6:45 pm, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 pm. The match will also be streamed online for free via the ITVX app and website.

