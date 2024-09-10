Report: Arsenal’s Injury Concerns Grow Before Derby

Odegaard Injury: Arsenal Captain a Doubt for North London Derby

Arsenal face an anxious wait over the fitness of captain Martin Odegaard ahead of their crucial north London derby against Tottenham. The midfielder, who has been pivotal to Arsenal’s strong start to the season, was forced off during Norway’s Nations League clash against Austria on Monday, raising concerns about his availability for Sunday’s game.

Injury During Norway’s Nations League Clash

Odegaard went down after a challenge with Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner, clutching his left ankle in visible discomfort. The Arsenal playmaker required medical attention on the pitch before being helped off, casting doubt on his participation in the weekend’s derby.

The extent of the injury is not yet confirmed, but the sight of Odegaard leaving the field in pain is far from ideal for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. With the match against Tottenham just days away, Arsenal’s hopes of having their captain fully fit for one of the season’s biggest games are uncertain.

A Busy Schedule Ahead for Arsenal

Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures present a daunting schedule. Following the north London derby, they are set to travel to Italy for a challenging Champions League tie against Atalanta. The Gunners then face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad, in what could be a crucial early test of their title aspirations.

Odegaard’s Absence Could Prove Costly

Arsenal have already dropped points this season, most recently in a 1-1 draw with Brighton. Should Odegaard’s injury prove serious, it would be a significant blow to their ambitions, especially with crucial matches coming thick and fast.