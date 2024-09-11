Report: Man Utd Player Set to Stay Despite Fenerbahce’s Interest

Antony’s Determination to Stay at Manchester United Amid Fenerbahce Interest

According to a report from ESPN, Brazilian winger Antony remains resolute in his desire to stay at Manchester United, despite growing interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce. As the Turkish transfer window remains open until Friday, there have been talks of potential moves for players across Europe. One of these potential moves is centred on Antony, who has been linked with a switch to Fenerbahce, managed by none other than Jose Mourinho.

Antony’s Intentions and Struggles at United

Despite playing just one minute in Manchester United’s first three Premier League games of the season, Antony is determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford. Sources close to the player have told ESPN that he remains committed to securing more playing time under Erik ten Hag, even if a formal offer from Fenerbahce materialises.

Antony, who made the switch from Ajax to Manchester United for a substantial £82 million in 2022, has found it challenging to replicate the form that earned him that hefty price tag. His performance has been scrutinised by fans and pundits alike. Nevertheless, reports indicate that ten Hag, who worked with Antony during their time at Ajax, would be hesitant to see him leave. The club recently sanctioned the sale of Jadon Sancho to Chelsea on transfer deadline day, making Antony’s presence even more valuable in the squad.

Højlund’s Recovery and United’s Injury Woes

Another pressing issue for Manchester United is the rehabilitation of new striker Rasmus Højlund, who suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-season. United are taking a cautious approach with Højlund’s recovery, ensuring that the Denmark international is given ample time to regain full fitness before rejoining team training. Højlund sustained his injury in the first game of the pre-season tour against Arsenal, and although the initial prognosis suggested a six-week absence, United are keen to avoid rushing him back into action.

Concerns about Højlund’s lack of fitness preparation over the summer have been highlighted, especially as he only resumed training in late July after a short break. The club’s cautious approach is influenced by their desire to avoid last season’s injury crisis, which contributed to their disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League. Currently, several key players, including Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia, are sidelined with injuries, further adding to the pressure on Ten Hag’s squad.

Ten Hag’s Tactical Adjustments

In the absence of Højlund, Erik ten Hag has been forced to adapt his squad. In recent matches, he has deployed Bruno Fernandes in a false No. 9 role and handed a debut to summer signing Joshua Zirkzee. Zirkzee’s impressive form for the Netherlands, where he scored in a 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League, has provided some respite for United. However, the reliance on makeshift solutions highlights the difficulties facing the club early in the season.

As the team heads into another crucial Premier League fixture against Southampton, all eyes are on how Ten Hag will manage the squad and navigate these early-season challenges. Manchester United’s form in the opening games, including a bruising 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford, has raised concerns about their ability to compete at the highest level without a fully fit squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The Antony situation epitomises everything wrong with United’s transfer approach—£82 million spent on a player who now looks more like a luxury than a necessity. While we understand his desire to stay and prove himself, you have to wonder if there’s been any genuine improvement in his game since arriving from Ajax.

Højlund’s injury is another major worry. The fact that we are taking a cautious approach is commendable, but it highlights a deeper issue: why do United always seem to be dealing with injuries to key players at critical moments? Their inability to manage fitness levels, especially after the disaster of last season, feels like history repeating itself. They can’t afford another campaign derailed by injuries and a lack of squad depth.

What’s most concerning, though, is Ten Hag’s tactical improvisations. Having Bruno Fernandes play as a false No.9 is not a sustainable solution. It’s a stopgap at best, and the sooner Højlund is back, the better. However, they need more from the squad—Zirkzee’s debut was promising, but how much faith can they really place in a new signing without proven Premier League experience?

If they continue down this path without addressing the root causes, another sub-par season awaits. Their recruitment, fitness management, and tactical consistency need a serious rethink, or they risk falling further behind their rivals.