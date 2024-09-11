Brexit Blocks Mangan’s Real Madrid Dream Move

Stockport County’s assistant coach Andy Mangan has seen his dream move to Real Madrid fall apart due to Brexit regulations. Despite signing a contract and beginning preparations for the move, Mangan was denied a work permit that would have allowed him to join Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff at the Spanish giants. According to The Times, Mangan, 38, had already begun learning Spanish and exploring schools for his children before being informed of the decision.

Mangan’s proposed move to Madrid came highly recommended by Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s son, with whom Mangan completed his coaching course. Davide, who serves as the assistant manager at Real Madrid, was reportedly keen to add a coach with experience in the English Football League (EFL) to their staff.

This decision by the authorities marks another example of the unintended consequences of Brexit, which has made it increasingly difficult for British coaches and players to work within the EU. Although there is an option to appeal the decision, it’s considered unlikely to succeed. For now, Mangan’s opportunity to work at one of Europe’s biggest clubs has been cruelly snatched away.

Mangan’s Rise in Coaching

Mangan, a former striker with over 300 appearances across the lower leagues of English football, has been steadily making a name for himself as a coach. After a stint with Joey Barton’s coaching team at Fleetwood Town, Mangan followed Barton to Bristol Rovers, where he eventually took temporary charge of the side when Barton was sacked. However, his tenure was short-lived, and Mangan moved on to Stockport County as part of Dave Challinor’s coaching team.

Under Mangan’s guidance as assistant coach, Stockport have had a strong start to the season, scoring eight goals in their first four matches and securing 10 points. His work with the team’s attackers has been particularly praised, making the interest from Real Madrid unsurprising.

The Brexit Impact

Mangan’s situation highlights the growing challenges British professionals face in Europe post-Brexit. For British coaches, particularly those without extensive international experience or managerial accolades, navigating work permits in the EU has become a significant barrier. In Mangan’s case, it seems that even the lure of working under a manager like Carlo Ancelotti wasn’t enough to overcome these hurdles.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While it’s clear that Mangan came highly recommended, his relative lack of top-tier coaching experience might have led some fans to question his appointment in the first place. Real Madrid, a club accustomed to attracting the very best, might have viewed this as a gamble, despite Ancelotti’s backing.

Brexit may have been the final obstacle, but some fans could argue that Mangan’s résumé didn’t exactly scream “Real Madrid material.” With limited experience managing top-level talent and no major European pedigree, it’s not hard to imagine that Madridistas might have been unconvinced about this appointment.

Furthermore, Mangan’s background in the lower leagues of English football, while respectable, isn’t necessarily aligned with the calibre of coaching many expect at Madrid. With the club currently sitting second in La Liga and facing stiff competition this season, fans are right to want nothing but the best to maintain their high standards.

All in all, the move’s failure is perhaps bittersweet for Madrid fans. While Mangan may have brought a fresh perspective, his credentials may have never truly matched the grandeur of the Santiago Bernabéu.