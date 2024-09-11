Report: Valencia Midfielder on Arsenal and Aston Villa’s Radar

Arsenal and Villa Eye Cut-Price Deal for Valencia’s Javi Guerra

Valencia Set to Sell Javi Guerra Below Release Clause

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Aston Villa are eyeing a potential bargain in their pursuit of Valencia’s highly-rated midfielder Javi Guerra. Despite his £85 million release clause, the Spanish club are reportedly willing to let the 21-year-old leave for less than £25 million, knocking a staggering £60 million off the original price. This development has sent ripples through the Premier League, with both Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Unai Emery’s Aston Villa keen to secure the services of the Valencia academy graduate.

Guerra, though young, has become an integral part of the Valencia midfield, impressing with his composure on the ball and his ability to control the tempo of games. However, financial challenges at Mestalla have opened the door for a potential sale, with Premier League clubs ready to pounce on the opportunity.

Arsenal’s Midfield Transition

Arsenal’s interest in Guerra aligns with Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans to refresh his midfield. With veterans like Thomas Partey and Jorginho both nearing the end of their Arsenal careers, Guerra represents a younger option who could help usher in a new era at the Emirates. Although Mikel Merino was brought in during the summer, an untimely shoulder injury has delayed his integration into the squad. Adding Guerra to the mix would give Arteta a chance to future-proof his midfield while developing the next generation of players to fit his dynamic style.

The appeal of Arsenal is clear, and reports suggest Guerra himself favours a move to the Emirates over a switch to Villa Park, largely due to the chance of working with Arteta. The opportunity to grow under one of the Premier League’s most exciting young managers is hard to resist for any talented player, especially one with Guerra’s potential.

Villa’s Interest in Strengthening Midfield

Aston Villa, under the stewardship of Unai Emery, are also in the market for midfield reinforcements, and Guerra fits the bill perfectly. With Villa looking to build on their strong domestic performances and make a splash in Europe, adding a player of Guerra’s calibre could give them the edge in tight matches. However, while Guerra’s talent is undeniable, his preference for Arsenal may leave Villa looking for other options.

Despite this, Villa’s ambition to challenge for European places and domestic honours should not be underestimated, and a player like Guerra would help elevate their midfield, providing depth and versatility.

Arteta’s Long-Term Strategy

Arteta’s focus on midfield reinforcements doesn’t stop at Guerra. Arsenal have also been linked with Adrien Rabiot, the former Juventus midfielder who remains a free agent. While Rabiot brings experience and versatility, his demands and fitness concerns might sway Arsenal toward younger options like Guerra. This strategy reflects Arteta’s desire to build a squad that can not only compete now but also thrive for years to come.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also monitoring the progress of Fabio Vieira, who has returned to Porto on loan. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently stated that it’s not over for Vieira at Arsenal, as the club will assess his situation before making any further decisions.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Javi Guerra’s Performance Data Overview

Javi Guerra, the Valencia midfielder, has emerged as one of the more intriguing talents in La Liga. His performance data, provided by Fbref, offers a detailed look at his contributions on the pitch over the last 365 days, spanning 2,417 minutes. The radar chart shows a player who excels in certain areas but also has room for growth, especially when compared to other midfielders in Europe.

Strong Attacking Presence

Guerra’s standout contributions come in his attacking play. Ranking in the 73rd percentile for non-penalty goals and 59th percentile for expected goals, Guerra has shown that he has a knack for getting into goal-scoring positions and making his chances count. His expected assisted goals (xAG) at the 24th percentile, though lower, suggests that his role has been more focused on scoring rather than creating opportunities for others. Nevertheless, his shot-creating actions (32nd percentile) highlight a player who still contributes in the build-up phase, albeit not as a primary playmaker.

Possession and Defensive Weaknesses

Possession-based metrics present a mixed picture for Guerra. While his progressive carries (86th percentile) demonstrate his ability to drive the ball forward, his progressive passes and pass completion percentages are notably low, suggesting he has room to improve in ball retention and distribution. Defensively, Guerra’s stats are also concerning. His ability to win aerial duels (41st percentile) and his combined tackles and interceptions (23rd percentile) reflect a player not necessarily comfortable in defensive transitions.

Areas for Growth

While Guerra excels in his attacking output, his performance in possession and defensive situations shows where his game needs refinement. For a young midfielder still developing, these stats suggest a player with the potential to improve his all-round game under the right guidance.