Report: Chelsea Eye £30m Star Amid Man Utd and Tottenham Battle

Chelsea Pursue Vanderson Amid Interest from Premier League Rivals

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in Brazilian right-back Vanderson, with Manchester United and Tottenham also in the race. The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Monaco, could be the next addition to Chelsea’s ranks, with a fee starting at £30 million being touted.

Chelsea’s Right-Back Dilemma

Over the last few seasons, Chelsea have struggled to maintain consistency at right-back, largely due to Reece James’ persistent injury problems. James has managed just 10 Premier League appearances in the past year and has yet to feature this season, once again sidelined by injury.

While Malo Gusto has stepped in admirably during James’ absences, the club is clearly seeking further reinforcements. Reports from Caught Offside suggest that Vanderson has caught the attention of Chelsea, as they seek to bolster their defensive options.

Vanderson’s Appeal

Vanderson’s value has fluctuated over the past few years, peaking at £52 million when Manchester United first registered an interest in 2022. Now, with his price reportedly closer to £30 million, Chelsea seem poised to swoop in. Monaco’s asking price appears well within the financial reach of the West London club, especially considering their recent spending under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

The player fits Chelsea’s preferred style of play. Vanderson, much like James and Gusto, is an attack-minded full-back, known for his ability to contribute offensively as well as defensively. Throughout his career, Vanderson has already netted 11 goals and provided 14 assists, making him a versatile option on the right flank.

Competition from Manchester United and Tottenham

Despite Chelsea’s strong interest, they’re not the only Premier League club monitoring Vanderson. Manchester United and Tottenham have both been long-term admirers of the Brazilian. United’s links to Vanderson date back to 2022, when they considered a £52 million move. However, with his current valuation halved, they could reignite their pursuit.

Tottenham, too, have had Vanderson on their radar. Rumours circulated earlier this summer that they were preparing a £25 million bid, although that would likely fall short of Monaco’s expectations. Given the growing competition, Chelsea may look to secure the deal swiftly.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Vanderson’s Impressive Performance Data

Vanderson’s statistical profile, as presented by Fbref, reflects a highly versatile and effective modern full-back. His non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.12) place him in the 89th percentile among full-backs, highlighting his threat in the final third. This attacking ability is reinforced by his non-penalty xG (expected goals), which is also in the 89th percentile, making him a consistent offensive asset.

Although his assist numbers (0.06 per 90) rank lower, in the 34th percentile, Vanderson excels in creating opportunities with his shot-creating actions (1.92 per 90), placing him in the 41st percentile. His attacking contributions are clearly visible through these statistics, but his role is far from limited to just pushing forward.

Defensive Strengths

Defensively, Vanderson is formidable. His tackling stats (3.66 tackles per 90) put him in the 89th percentile, while his interceptions per 90 minutes (1.92) rank in the 97th percentile. These figures suggest Vanderson is highly proactive in defence, reading the game effectively to break up opposition attacks. His impressive blocks per 90 (1.50, 78th percentile) and clearances (2.34, 56th percentile) further showcase his defensive contributions.

A Balanced Full-Back

What makes Vanderson stand out is his balance between offensive and defensive qualities. His ability to recover possession through progressive passes received (6.83, 91st percentile) complements his skill in moving the ball forward, as seen in his 4.31 progressive passes per 90 minutes (71st percentile). This ability to transition from defence to attack makes him an ideal fit for clubs seeking a modern, all-rounded full-back.