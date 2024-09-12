Report: Pochettino New USMNT Manager Salary Revealed

How Pochettino Became the Next USMNT Manager: What It Means for American Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as the next head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) marks a significant turning point for the future of American football. The decision, confirmed in late August, comes after months of intense negotiations between U.S. Soccer and Pochettino’s camp, culminating in what many see as a bold step forward for the men’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to ESPN, U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) chief executive J.T. Batson and sporting director Matt Crocker played key roles in securing Pochettino’s services. Their meeting with the Argentine manager in Barcelona in mid-August was a critical moment, sealing the deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager. While there were still some details to iron out at that point, it became clear that Pochettino was destined to lead the USMNT. Batson encapsulated the mood when he said, “I am delighted that [Pochettino] will be inspiring not just our players and staff to reach for greatness, but also that he will help inspire the next generation of Americans to fall in love with soccer.”

Why Pochettino is the Perfect Fit for USMNT

There’s no question that hiring Pochettino represents a seismic shift for U.S. Soccer. Coming off the back of a disappointing 2024 Copa América campaign, where the USMNT failed to make it past the group stage despite being the tournament hosts, the national team needed a new direction. Gregg Berhalter’s second cycle had grown increasingly strained, and by the time U.S. Soccer decided to move on, it was clear that they wanted someone with international gravitas and tactical ingenuity to lead the team through the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Pochettino ticks all the boxes. With a résumé that includes successful stints at Tottenham, where he led them to the 2019 Champions League final, as well as Ligue 1 title success with Paris Saint-Germain, his experience at the highest levels of European football is undeniable. He is renowned for his ability to develop young talent—a vital requirement for U.S. Soccer as they look to build a squad capable of making a deep run in the next World Cup.

The prospect of working with players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Gio Reyna was likely a significant draw for Pochettino. The USSF outlined its expectations to prospective managers during their global search, emphasizing the need to develop young talent while also making progress with the current squad. According to ESPN, the federation’s primary objective is to reach at least the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup—a goal they believe is achievable with Pochettino at the helm.

U.S. Soccer’s Bold Ambitions and Financial Shift

One of the most fascinating aspects of U.S. Soccer’s pursuit of Pochettino is the clear financial backing behind the move. Historically, the USSF has been accused of operating on the cheap, a charge that had some justification during previous hiring processes. However, the federation’s financial outlook has changed dramatically in recent years, largely due to bringing its commercial rights in-house.

For the 2023 fiscal year, U.S. Soccer’s commercial revenue reached $92.5 million, a figure expected to grow to $150 million in 2024. This improved financial standing allowed the federation to comfortably target top-tier managerial candidates without the usual budgetary constraints. Pochettino’s salary, reportedly in the region of $6 million, will be supplemented by contributions from key donors, including Citadel founder Kenneth C. Griffin and several commercial partners. Additionally, Chelsea, his former club, will continue to pay him part of his severance through June 2025.

By making such a significant financial commitment, U.S. Soccer is signalling its ambitions loud and clear: it wants to compete with the world’s footballing powers on and off the pitch. The federation’s willingness to invest in a high-profile manager like Pochettino represents a sea change in its approach to the men’s game.

Pochettino’s Task: Shaping a New Era for USMNT

One of the critical challenges Pochettino will face is working with a player pool that, while talented, lacks the depth he’s been accustomed to at clubs like Tottenham and PSG. At the club level, a manager can dip into the transfer market to shore up weaknesses or acquire players who fit their tactical vision. In international football, the limitations of the player pool present unique challenges.

That said, the core group of players in the current USMNT squad is arguably the most promising generation in the team’s history. Christian Pulisic remains a key figure, having shown his quality both in the Premier League and Serie A. Weston McKennie, now at Juventus, has developed into a dynamic midfielder, while Gio Reyna, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, has the potential to be a game-changing talent.

Pochettino’s ability to develop young players is crucial in this regard. His tenure at Tottenham is a testament to his success in nurturing talent. Under his guidance, players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Son Heung-min became world-class stars. For U.S. Soccer, the hope is that he can replicate this model, helping to elevate players like Pulisic, Reyna, and others to the next level.

Moreover, Pochettino’s relationship with U.S. Soccer’s sporting director Matt Crocker is another factor that could work in the national team’s favour. The two have worked together before, during Pochettino’s time at Southampton, and the trust between them could provide the foundation for a successful partnership at the international level. “That trust level from moment one was so high. And so that’s something that was critical out of the gates for sure,” a source told ESPN, highlighting the importance of this relationship.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 World Cup

Hosting the World Cup is an enormous opportunity for the U.S., both on the pitch and off it. The excitement surrounding the tournament is palpable, and with Pochettino now at the helm, expectations will only increase. However, while excitement is growing, the task ahead is immense. Pochettino’s challenge will be to instil a winning mentality in a group that, while talented, has not yet proven itself on the world stage.

He’ll also need to navigate the pressures that come with managing a national team on home soil during a World Cup. History has shown that hosting can be both a blessing and a curse, with the weight of expectation often proving too much for some teams. For Pochettino, the goal will be to channel that pressure into a positive force, helping his team rise to the occasion.

His tactical approach will also be key. Pochettino is known for his high-intensity pressing style, a hallmark of his teams at Tottenham and PSG. How well this translates to the international stage, where managers have less time with their players, remains to be seen. However, his ability to adapt to different tactical scenarios will be crucial if the U.S. is to progress beyond the round of 16—a hurdle they have struggled to clear in previous tournaments.

Conclusion: Pochettino’s Appointment Signals a New Era for U.S. Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival as the new USMNT head coach represents a bold and ambitious move by U.S. Soccer. His track record of developing young talent, combined with his tactical acumen and experience at the highest levels of European football, makes him an ideal fit for a team with big ambitions heading into the 2026 World Cup.

The financial commitment made by U.S. Soccer to secure Pochettino’s services also signals a shift in the federation’s approach. No longer content to settle for mediocrity, the federation is showing that it is willing to invest in top-level coaching talent to help the team compete on the global stage.

Pochettino’s task will not be easy, but with a promising core of players and the backing of U.S. Soccer, the foundations are in place for success. The next two years will be critical in shaping the future of American football, and all eyes will be on Pochettino as he begins his journey with the USMNT.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

After years of waiting for the men’s national team to take that next step, hiring a manager of Pochettino’s calibre feels like a genuine leap forward. His reputation for developing young talent is particularly exciting given the wealth of emerging players in the U.S. setup, from Christian Pulisic to Gio Reyna. These players have the potential to be stars on the world stage, and Pochettino’s experience can help unlock that next level.

The fact that the 2026 World Cup will be hosted on home soil adds an extra layer of excitement. There is a genuine belief that this could be the tournament where the USMNT makes a deep run, and with Pochettino leading the way, fans have reason to be optimistic. His tactical nous and man-management skills, honed over years in Europe, should bring a fresh approach to the team and inspire confidence in players and supporters alike.

In short, Pochettino’s arrival signals the start of an exciting new chapter for U.S. soccer, and fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next.