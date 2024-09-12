Report: Chelsea Striker Set for AEK Loan with £20m Option to Buy

Fofana Closing In on Loan Move to AEK Athens

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is on the verge of securing a loan move to Greek side AEK Athens. Following an impressive spell at Burnley last season, Fofana has been caught in limbo, failing to secure a permanent move away before the Premier League transfer window closed. Now, reports indicate he is close to a new opportunity in Greece.

🆕Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is closing in on a move to AEK Athens subject to final paperwork and medical. Loan with option for £20m. https://t.co/XYvMmKr0cO — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 11, 2024

Agreement Near for Loan Deal

AEK Athens had initially pursued Fofana before the Greek transfer window’s deadline, but talks stalled. However, recent reports confirm that negotiations have resumed, and a positive resolution seems imminent. According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Fofana has “given his approval to a loan switch” and the terms have been agreed, including a £20m option for AEK Athens to make the move permanent.

Record Fee for AEK Athens

This £20m fee is substantial for the Greek side, far surpassing their previous transfer record of £5.5m for Orbelin Pineda in 2023. Fofana’s arrival would be a major coup for AEK, adding firepower to their attack for the season ahead.

Chelsea’s Overseas Loan Strategy

If the deal is finalised before the Greek transfer window closes, Chelsea will have just one overseas loan spot remaining. The club has already sent four players abroad, including Andrey Santos, Caleb Wiley, and Djordje Petrovic to Strasbourg, and Aaron Anselmino to Boca Juniors.