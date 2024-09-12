Report: Man City Injury Latest For Brentford Clash

Man City Injury Update: Ake, Rodri, Foden, and Latest News

Manchester City, fresh from their opening three victories this season, now face an intense run of fixtures, including crucial clashes against Inter Milan in the Champions League and Premier League rivals Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side look strong as ever, with the likes of Erling Haaland in fine form, but injuries are a concern as the fixtures pile up. Here’s the latest on Nathan Ake, Rodri, Phil Foden, and others ahead of their upcoming matches.

Nathan Ake’s Muscle Injury Raises Concerns

Nathan Ake, a vital cog in City’s defensive line, suffered a setback during the Netherlands’ match against Germany, being forced off with what appeared to be a muscle injury. Dutch manager Ronald Koeman commented on the situation, saying, “It looks like a muscle injury for Nathan Ake, though I am not certain.” City’s medical team will assess him, and his return date remains uncertain, leaving Guardiola with a potential defensive headache.

Potential return date: Unknown

Rodri Nearing Full Fitness After Hamstring Setback

Rodri, a key figure in Manchester City’s midfield, has yet to feature this season after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Euro 2024 final against England. However, the Spanish midfielder’s return looks imminent, as he was on the bench for City’s 3-1 win over West Ham before the international break. Guardiola will hope to have his midfield general back to bolster his squad for the busy schedule ahead.

Potential return date: 14 September, vs Brentford

Phil Foden’s Illness Adds to Injury Concerns

Phil Foden, one of City’s brightest attacking talents, has had a frustrating start to the season. The winger has managed only 45 minutes on the pitch and missed out on England duty due to illness. His availability for the Brentford game remains uncertain, and City supporters will be eager to see him return to full fitness soon.

Potential return date: Unknown

Savinho’s Return Could Be Imminent

Summer signing Savinho has yet to make his mark after missing City’s recent win over West Ham. Guardiola has sounded optimistic about the Brazilian’s return, and it’s possible he could feature in upcoming games. With City’s packed fixture list, Savinho’s return would provide much-needed squad depth.

Potential return date: 14 September, vs Brentford

Oscar Bobb Sidelined for Months

Oscar Bobb, one of the young players tipped for a breakthrough season, has seen his hopes dashed by a broken leg suffered before the start of the campaign. The Norwegian winger is expected to be out of action for up to four months, a significant blow for both the player and Guardiola, who will miss the energy and flair Bobb would have brought to the squad.

Potential return date: November/December 2024

City’s title charge may still be on track, but with crucial fixtures looming, the latest injury updates will be on the minds of both Pep Guardiola and fans. As always with football, it’s about managing the squad to avoid further setbacks, and the hope remains that City’s injured stars will be back in action soon.