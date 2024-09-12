Tottenham Injury News Ahead of North London Derby

Spurs Injury Update: Van de Ven, Solanke, Bissouma, Richarlison, and Latest News

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare for one of the most crucial games of the season—the North London derby against Arsenal—manager Ange Postecoglou has fresh injury concerns to contend with. Spurs, who have had a mixed start to their Premier League campaign, will be hoping to have key players fit and available for this pivotal clash. After a disappointing draw against newly-promoted Leicester and a dominant win over Everton, followed by a narrow loss to Newcastle, the upcoming schedule, which also includes the Carabao Cup and Europa League, promises to test the depth of Postecoglou’s squad.

Micky van de Ven: Hopeful for Arsenal Clash

Micky van de Ven, Tottenham’s Dutch centre-back, started in both the Leicester and Everton matches but sustained a knee problem during the latter. Despite completing the game, Van de Ven was absent from the Newcastle fixture, with Radu Dragusin stepping in alongside Cristian Romero in central defence. Postecoglou provided some reassurance, stating, “Micky was close, he trained this week, but he’s not quite 100 per cent. Part of me was keen to give Radu a run as well, especially at this venue.”

Van de Ven’s absence from international duty with the Netherlands suggests that Tottenham are being cautious. He is expected to return to full fitness in time for the Arsenal clash, barring any setbacks in training. His presence would be a significant boost to Spurs’ defence, particularly against an Arsenal side known for their attacking prowess.

Potential return date: Sunday, 15 September, vs Arsenal (H)

Dominic Solanke: Eager to Make Impact

Tottenham’s summer signing Dominic Solanke, a £65 million acquisition, played the full 90 minutes on his debut against Leicester but has since missed games against Everton and Newcastle due to an ankle issue sustained at the King Power Stadium. Postecoglou spoke ahead of the Newcastle game, saying, “Dom is close, but we’re going to be a bit cautious with him. We’ve got a big programme post the international break, so he’ll miss out on Sunday.”

While his involvement against Arsenal remains uncertain, Solanke’s progress in training suggests that he may play a part in this crucial fixture. His physical presence and goal-scoring ability could be pivotal, especially if he’s fit enough to start or come off the bench.

Potential return date: Sunday, 15 September, vs Arsenal (H)

Yves Bissouma: Fresh Injury Concern

Spurs’ midfield enforcer Yves Bissouma is another player whose fitness is in question ahead of the derby. The 28-year-old suffered a knock during Mali’s win over Eswatini, a game in which he scored the only goal. Bissouma limped off after 65 minutes, raising concerns about his availability for the Arsenal match. Tottenham’s medical staff will now assess the severity of the injury, and it’s unclear whether Bissouma will recover in time.

Bissouma’s form this season has been excellent, and his ability to break up play in midfield would be a critical asset against Arsenal’s dynamic midfield. Spurs fans will be anxiously waiting for updates on his condition.

Potential return date: Unknown

Richarlison: Facing Extended Time Out

The injury list grows with Brazilian forward Richarlison, who has had a stop-start beginning to the season. He came off the bench in the games against Leicester and Everton but was absent for the Newcastle match due to an injury sustained in training. Postecoglou confirmed the setback, saying, “The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, so he’ll probably miss the next few weeks.”

Richarlison’s absence leaves Spurs short of options in attack, particularly with Solanke also managing an injury. The Brazilian is expected to miss the Arsenal game, as well as other upcoming fixtures, and may not return until the end of the month when Spurs take on Qarabag in the Europa League and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Potential return date: Later in September

As Tottenham gear up for a packed schedule that includes not just Premier League action but also cup competitions, these injuries present a significant challenge for Postecoglou. The North London derby against Arsenal is a defining fixture, and the fitness of key players like Van de Ven, Solanke, Bissouma, and Richarlison could make all the difference. Spurs will be hoping to have as many players back as possible to take on their fierce rivals and navigate the busy weeks ahead.