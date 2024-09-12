Report: Oasis Inspired Man City Kit Unveiled

Report: Noel Gallagher Celebrates Oasis-Inspired Man City Kit on Iconic Anniversary

Noel Gallagher, Oasis guitarist and lifelong Manchester City fan, has expressed his amazement at being asked to design a special Manchester City kit, celebrating 30 years since the release of Oasis’s iconic debut album, Definitely Maybe. This unique collaboration is a nod to both Gallagher’s musical legacy and his deep-rooted connection to the Premier League champions.

Oasis and Man City: A Timeless Connection

For over five decades, Noel Gallagher has supported Manchester City, witnessing their rise from the struggles of Maine Road to their current dominance under Pep Guardiola. Gallagher, along with his brother Liam, has always been vocal about his love for City. Now, with Oasis set to reunite for a sell-out tour in 2025, Gallagher is adding another chapter to his City fandom by designing a special edition kit inspired by Definitely Maybe.

Reflecting on the journey of both the band and the football club, Noel said, “I’ve been supporting City for 50 years, the last decade has just been the stuff dreams are made of.” This collaboration with PUMA sees City unveiling a fourth strip that takes inspiration from the colour scheme of the legendary album, symbolising a marriage between music and sport that has shaped Gallagher’s life.

An Iconic Album, An Iconic Kit

The kit itself is a bold representation of the album’s aesthetic, with its colour palette mirroring the iconic Definitely Maybe cover. “It’s the same colour palette as the cover of Definitely Maybe. I think it’s unique, but it’s definitely striking, and I think it looks great,” Gallagher commented.

In true Gallagher style, the unveiling of the kit also included a tribute to the album’s artwork, with Pep Guardiola and several City players recreating the front cover, complete with a living room full of Manchester City memorabilia. Guardiola, seen strumming a guitar on a sofa, captures the essence of both the club’s casual, nostalgic vibe and its evolution into a global football powerhouse.

30 years since Definitely Maybe, it’s Definitely City 🤘🩵 ​

​

Introducing the 24/25 @pumafootball x @ManCity Definitely City Kit by Noel Gallagher — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 12, 2024

A Dream Come True for Gallagher

For Gallagher, designing a kit for his boyhood club feels like a surreal honour. “If Definitely Maybe has a theme, it’s honest. It’s real,” he explained, reflecting on how far both he and the club have come. “It’s a proper honour. When the guys from PUMA approached us at one of the games, I took about five seconds to agree to it.”

Gallagher’s enthusiasm for the project is clear, and he sees the kit as a perfect representation of both City and Oasis’s enduring legacy. “When you see people represent your club, it’s important that they look good,” he said, emphasising how significant it is for him that the club reflects the same spirit as the album that helped define his career.

Definitely Maybe: The Album That Keeps Giving

As the anniversary of Definitely Maybe rolls around, Gallagher has found himself reconnecting with the album. “It’s never lost its magic to me,” he admits. “I just think it’s an amazing snapshot of what we were about. With the anniversary, I’ve been listening to it a lot more than I would ever listen to it.”

Gallagher’s connection to the album and the kit design is undeniable, and in many ways, this project symbolises the timeless influence of Definitely Maybe on both music and culture. “It makes me smile. They were great times. Really, really great,” Gallagher reflects. “I mean, it’s spawned a great football kit. So its legacy lives on.”