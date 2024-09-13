Report: Newcastle’s £20m Unused Goalkeeper

Odysseas Vlachodimos and Newcastle: A £20 Million Transfer That Didn’t Make Sense

It has been a turbulent few months for Odysseas Vlachodimos. Despite an impressive international break with Greece, where he kept two clean sheets and led his side to the top of their Nations League group, his club situation at Newcastle United remains perplexing. Vlachodimos, who joined Newcastle for £20 million this summer, has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club and has already been told he can leave.

At 30, with a strong pedigree that includes 44 international caps for Greece, two Portuguese league titles, and 32 Champions League appearances, Vlachodimos appeared to be a solid addition to an ambitious Newcastle side. Yet, the reality of his situation is far more complicated than a typical big-money transfer. As Newcastle struggled with Financial Fair Play (FFP) compliance, the acquisition of Vlachodimos seems more like a hasty financial manoeuvre rather than a considered sporting decision.

The Context Behind Vlachodimos’ Signing

To understand how Newcastle found themselves in this strange position, we need to rewind to the summer transfer window. According to The Athletic, Newcastle were facing a significant financial dilemma, with a £60 million shortfall in their accounts as the end of the financial year approached. The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) limit clubs to losses of no more than £105 million over three years, and Newcastle were staring down the barrel of a potential points deduction if they failed to balance their books.

In a desperate bid to avoid sanctions, Newcastle engaged in frantic transfer discussions. They needed to offload players and raise funds, and with time running out, they agreed to sell homegrown midfielder Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35 million. However, Forest insisted on a player swap, throwing Vlachodimos into the mix. Although Newcastle were initially not in the market for another goalkeeper, they had little choice but to agree.

This deal, driven more by financial necessity than footballing logic, resulted in Vlachodimos becoming Newcastle’s most expensive goalkeeper signing ever. However, his arrival was not accompanied by any grand plans to integrate him into the squad.

Vlachodimos’ Place in Newcastle’s Goalkeeper Pecking Order

Despite being a proven international goalkeeper, Vlachodimos finds himself behind several established players at Newcastle. Nick Pope, the undisputed first-choice keeper, has been in fine form, leaving little room for competition. Meanwhile, Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy, and Mark Gillespie also occupy positions in the squad, further complicating Vlachodimos’ chances of making an impact.

Newcastle now have five senior goalkeepers on their books, an unusually high number for a Premier League club. While depth is important, especially in a physically demanding league, having this many goalkeepers seems excessive, particularly when only one can play at a time. Even more concerning is the fact that Vlachodimos has not been named in any matchday squad this season, and Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been non-committal about his role, stating only that the Greek international is “fighting for his place.”

It appears that Vlachodimos is not viewed as a long-term option at Newcastle. In fact, he was reportedly told before the transfer window closed that he would not play much, if at all, and that it might be in his best interest to seek a move elsewhere. However, with no suitable options in the major European leagues and his family settled in the north-east of England, Vlachodimos chose to stay.

Newcastle’s Desperate Summer and the Role of Financial Pressure

Newcastle’s acquisition of Vlachodimos is a prime example of how financial pressures can influence transfers in ways that have little to do with footballing needs. Newcastle were scrambling to avoid FFP penalties as the deadline loomed, and the Vlachodimos deal was part of a broader effort to plug the financial gaps in their accounts.

The pressure was immense, with Newcastle officials reportedly fearing a 10-point deduction if they failed to comply with PSR rules. The sale of Anderson to Forest, along with the acquisition of Vlachodimos, allowed them to balance their books just in time. However, this financial juggling act has left the club with an awkward situation: a £20 million goalkeeper they didn’t really want.

Vlachodimos’ Unfulfilled Promise

Vlachodimos arrived at Newcastle with an impressive CV. A product of Stuttgart’s youth system, he has had successful spells at Panathinaikos and Benfica, where he established himself as a top-tier shot-stopper. During his time at Benfica, he was named in the Champions League’s “breakthrough team of the year” in 2018 and consistently performed well in Europe.

Statistically, Vlachodimos’ performances were solid. Using fbref.com’s post-shot expected goals (PSxG) metric, which measures the quality of shots faced by goalkeepers, Vlachodimos’ record in Portugal was impressive. He regularly prevented more goals than expected, averaging 5.0 goals ‘saved’ per season. For comparison, Newcastle’s Nick Pope averaged 1.5 goals saved per season during his Premier League career, while Dubravka’s figure was 0.9.

Given these credentials, it’s surprising that Vlachodimos has struggled to find a place in Newcastle’s plans. His form at Nottingham Forest, where he made just a handful of appearances, did not help his case. He conceded 12 goals from 22 shots on target during his five-game stint, leading Forest to drop him from their starting lineup. However, his performances at international level suggest that he still has plenty to offer, even if Newcastle appear reluctant to use him.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The saga surrounding Odysseas Vlachodimos is both confusing and frustrating. This transfer raises questions about the club’s decision-making process and their ability to handle the pressures of Financial Fair Play. Why, many supporters will ask, did Newcastle spend £20 million on a goalkeeper they seemingly have no plans to use?

The circumstances of the transfer—driven by financial necessity rather than sporting needs—do little to inspire confidence. Newcastle have worked hard in recent years to build a team capable of challenging the Premier League’s elite, and yet this deal feels like a step backwards. Spending that amount of money on a player who may never feature for the club is not the kind of ambition fans were hoping for under the new ownership.

Moreover, the fact that Vlachodimos has already been told he can leave suggests that Newcastle’s goalkeeper situation was mishandled during the summer. While Pope remains an excellent first-choice keeper, the club’s failure to secure a proper backup or future successor is concerning. The pursuit of James Trafford earlier in the window, which fell through due to financial constraints, only adds to the sense that Newcastle’s summer transfer business was far from ideal.

For Newcastle supporters, the hope is that Vlachodimos’ situation will be resolved in January, either through a loan move or a more permanent exit. Until then, he remains an expensive and unnecessary addition to a squad already brimming with goalkeepers.