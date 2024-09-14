Report: Tottenham’s Major Transfer Target Hijacked by Premier League Rivals

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eze Chase Slips Away Amid Arsenal and City Interest

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has taken a major hit, with reports suggesting that Arsenal or Manchester City might have hijacked the deal. As Steve Kay from FootballTransfers.com exclusively revealed, Eze, who had been a target for Spurs for over a year, appears to have reconsidered his options after interest from top-four clubs.

Tottenham had been hopeful of securing the 25-year-old playmaker, even reportedly reaching a gentleman’s agreement that hinged on meeting Crystal Palace’s £68 million valuation. However, the dynamics shifted dramatically when it was revealed that representatives from Arsenal or City reached out to the England international, encouraging him to put the move to Spurs on hold and explore alternative options.

Tottenham’s Longstanding Interest in Eze

For a year, Tottenham’s interest in Eze was well known across the Premier League. The North London club had earmarked the Palace star as the creative spark needed to invigorate Ange Postecoglou’s squad, which has lacked a versatile playmaker since the departure of Christian Eriksen. Reports from Steve Kay highlighted that Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy went as far as inviting Eze’s family to attend last season’s North London Derby, a gesture believed to cement their rapport with the player.

Unfortunately, that Derby match did not go as hoped, with Spurs losing 3-2 to Arsenal, adding an extra layer of disappointment to the ongoing transfer saga. According to FootballTransfers, the conversation between Eze’s representatives and Tottenham broke down shortly after Arsenal or City entered the fray. Their approach seems to have caused Eze to rethink his future.

Tottenham Shifts Focus to Dominic Solanke

As a result of this unexpected turn of events, Tottenham were quick to adjust their transfer strategy. Postecoglou and sporting director Johan Lange made the decision to pivot, redirecting the funds originally intended for Eze towards securing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in a £65 million deal. Spurs paid £55 million upfront, with an additional £10 million in performance-based add-ons.

Solanke, now 26, was seen as a reliable alternative, with his Premier League experience making him a natural fit for Postecoglou’s system. However, Solanke’s unfortunate ankle injury on the opening day of the Premier League season against Leicester City has left Spurs wondering if they missed out on what could have been a transformative deal in bringing Eze to North London.

Arsenal’s Loan Move for Sterling and Future Plans

While Tottenham has turned its attention to other targets, Arsenal, meanwhile, acted swiftly to reinforce their attacking options, bringing in Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on a one-year loan. Interestingly, Sterling’s arrival does not come with an obligation to buy, allowing the Gunners to reconsider their attacking line-up next summer.

For Eze, however, this creates an opening. Arsenal’s short-term reliance on Sterling indicates that Arteta might still be in the market for a player of Eze’s profile once the loan deal expires. Eze, with his Premier League experience and versatility, fits the mould of an Arteta signing, despite being slightly older than the typical player the Spaniard usually recruits. By the end of the season, Eze will still only be 26, which is a prime age for a player who has proven himself in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Steve Kay notes that “Arsenal’s interest in Eze has not waned despite the short-term move for Sterling.” Whether or not Arsenal will continue to pursue the Palace star remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Eze remains a highly sought-after talent in this transfer market.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a cautious Spurs fan’s perspective, the Eze saga represents another frustrating chapter in the club’s transfer dealings. It feels all too familiar: Tottenham identifying top talent, making positive strides towards securing their signature, only for a bigger club like Arsenal or City to swoop in at the last minute.

Daniel Levy’s decision to court Eze’s family and the reported gentleman’s agreement with the player felt like significant steps forward. However, the move ultimately falling apart highlights an all-too-common narrative for Spurs fans. The club often gets tantalisingly close to making that breakthrough signing but is repeatedly outmuscled by the financial and competitive allure of rivals.

There’s also a lingering concern about whether Solanke, despite being a solid addition, offers the same level of creativity and match-winning potential as Eze. Solanke’s injury has already been a setback, and for some Spurs fans, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the club may have settled for a ‘Plan B’ option rather than pushing harder for their primary target.

While Arsenal’s loan move for Sterling may provide temporary relief for Spurs supporters, the long-term outlook suggests Eze could still end up in red and white. For a fanbase starved of silverware and marquee signings, watching another top prospect slip away will only deepen the anxiety surrounding Tottenham’s ability to compete at the highest level.

Eberechi Eze’s Attacking Threat

Eberechi Eze’s performance data, as illustrated by the chart from Fbref, reveals a player with remarkable attacking prowess. His standout metrics in non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) place him among the top performers in the Premier League for attacking midfielders and wingers. With an impressive 90th percentile for npxG and 86th percentile for shot-creating actions, Eze consistently finds himself in positions to influence the game, both as a goal scorer and playmaker.

Eze’s non-penalty goals also shine brightly, placing him in the 94th percentile. This indicates that he not only creates high-quality chances but also capitalises on them efficiently, showcasing his clinical nature in front of goal.

Possession and Carrying Ability

Beyond his attacking qualities, Eze’s ability to progress the ball is another key asset. Ranking in the 86th percentile for progressive carries and 73rd percentile for successful take-ons, he excels at driving forward with the ball and taking on defenders. His ball retention, reflected by a 73% pass completion rate, and progressive passing metrics (68th percentile) further highlight his dual-threat capacity as both a carrier and passer.

His possession metrics suggest a player who is highly comfortable on the ball, capable of advancing it through dribbling or passing, making him crucial in transitions for Crystal Palace.

Defensive Metrics

While Eze’s attacking and possession numbers are elite, his defensive contribution is notably weaker. His tackling and aerial duels statistics show him ranked in lower percentiles, which is unsurprising given his role as a more offensively oriented player.

Eze’s stats highlight him as a dynamic and impactful attacking player, capable of influencing matches in a variety of ways. His attacking data showcases his ability to score and create, while his possession metrics demonstrate his importance in driving the ball forward. However, his defensive output is an area where his contribution remains limited.