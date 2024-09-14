Player Ratings: Manchester United’s 3-0 Win at Southampton Shows Strength and Resolve

Manchester United Secure Crucial Victory Over Southampton

Manchester United rebounded impressively from their recent setback with a commanding performance against Southampton. A much-needed victory for Erik ten Hag’s side, this match was pivotal following a dismal defeat to Liverpool before the international break.

Match Summary: Manchester United’s Response

The Red Devils faced a challenging start at St Mary’s Stadium but managed to weather the early storm. Key to their turnaround was a crucial penalty save by André Onana, who denied Cameron Archer from the spot. This moment proved to be a catalyst for United, who soon seized control of the game.

Matthijs de Ligt, in just his second league appearance for Manchester United, made a significant impact by scoring his first goal for the club. His header, following a superb delivery from Bruno Fernandes, gave United the lead. Six minutes later, Marcus Rashford doubled the advantage with a composed finish, marking his first goal of the season and signalling his return to form after a long drought.

Southampton struggled to respond and saw their chances further diminish when Jack Stephens received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Alejandro Garnacho. Garnacho made the most of his opportunity, sealing the win with a powerful strike deep into stoppage time.

Player Ratings: Manchester United and Southampton

Manchester United

André Onana – 8/10: Produced a vital penalty save that shifted the momentum in United’s favour. Commanding in goal throughout.

Diogo Dalot – 7/10: Solid defensively and contributed to the attack with consistent overlaps.

Raphaël Varane – 7/10: Reliable at the back, made several crucial clearances and was a calming presence.

Matthijs de Ligt – 8/10: Scored his first goal for the club with a well-placed header and defended resolutely.

Luke Shaw – 7/10: Provided stability on the left side and supported both defensive and attacking plays.

Casemiro – 7/10: Dominant in midfield, breaking up Southampton's play and distributing the ball effectively.

Bruno Fernandes – 8/10: Delivered the assist for De Ligt's goal and was influential in dictating the pace of the game.

Christian Eriksen – 7/10: Contributed with key passes and maintained possession well in the midfield.

Marcus Rashford – 8/10: Scored a crucial goal and was a constant threat to Southampton's defence.

Anthony Martial – 7/10: Linked up play effectively and was a nuisance for the Southampton defenders.

Alejandro Garnacho – 8/10: Scored the final goal and demonstrated flair and energy after coming on as a substitute.

Southampton

Gavin Bazunu – 6/10: Made some decent saves but could do little about the goals scored.

Kyle Walker-Peters – 6/10: Defended well in parts but struggled to contain Rashford and Garnacho.

Jack Stephens – 4/10: Sent off for a reckless challenge, which diminished Southampton's chances of mounting a comeback.

Armel Bella-Kotchap – 6/10: Tried to keep the defence organised but was often exposed by United's attackers.

Romain Perraud – 6/10: Battled hard defensively but found it difficult to make an impact going forward.

James Ward-Prowse – 6/10: Worked tirelessly in midfield but was unable to influence the game significantly.

Romeo Lavia – 6/10: Showed promise but struggled to impose himself against United's experienced midfielders.

Adam Armstrong – 5/10: Ineffective in attack and couldn't get past United's defenders.

Cameron Archer – 5/10: Missed a crucial penalty and was largely subdued by United's defensive setup.

Che Adams – 6/10: Had some bright moments but lacked support and service.

Mohamed Elyounoussi – 5/10: Failed to make a significant impact and was substituted early.

Summary

Manchester United’s performance was a testament to their ability to recover from setbacks and deliver when it mattered. With a solid team effort and key contributions from new signings and returning stars, the victory over Southampton provides a much-needed boost. For Southampton, the match highlighted ongoing issues that will need addressing as they look to improve their season.