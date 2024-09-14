Player Ratings: Nottingham Upsets Liverpool in Historic Win

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: A Clash of Eras at Anfield

Premier League Showdown

In a Premier League fixture steeped in history, Nottingham Forest secured a momentous 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, marking their first win at this iconic venue since 1969. This match not only showcased the tactical acumen of both teams but also highlighted the stark contrast between their current Premier League journeys.

Historical Victory for Forest

The sole goal of the match, delivered by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the second half, became the deciding factor in a game where strategy overshadowed sheer effort. Despite Liverpool’s aggressive play and numerous opportunities, Forest’s disciplined approach and counter-attacking prowess sealed their victory. This win extends Forest’s promising start to the season and inflicts the first defeat on Liverpool under the stewardship of manager Arne Slot.

Tactical Battle Unfolds

The game began with Liverpool appearing slightly off-pace, perhaps a residual effect of the international break. While they created several chances, with Luis Diaz notably hitting the post, Forest’s robust defensive setup kept them at bay throughout the first half.

Post-interval, Liverpool seemed poised to turn the tide as Mohamed Salah initiated a series of attacks. However, Forest remained resilient, capitalising on a swift counter-attack that saw Hudson-Odoi curling a low shot into the far corner, a move that ultimately defined the match.

Subdued Anfield Reacts

As Forest held on for a historic win, the atmosphere at Anfield reflected the surprise and disappointment of the home supporters. This result serves as a significant marker for Forest, illustrating their capability to contend with the Premier League’s established teams, while for Liverpool, it was a day of reflection and missed opportunities.

Player Ratings: Liverpool FC vs Nottingham Forest FC

Liverpool:

GK: Alisson – 6/10

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5/10

CB: Ibrahima Konate – 6/10

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 7/10

LB: Andy Robertson – 3/10

DM: Ryan Gravenberch – 4/10

DM: Alexis Mac Allister – 5/10

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 2/10

RW: Mohamed Salah – 2/10

CF: Diogo Jota – 4/10

LW: Luis Diaz – 5/10

Substitutes:

Darwin Nunez – 5/10

Conor Bradley – 4/10

Cody Gakpo – 5/10

Kostas Tsimikas – 5/10

Curtis Jones – 5/10

Manager:

Arne Slot – 4/10

Nottingham Forest:

GK: Matz Sels – 6/10

RB: Ola Aina – 8/10

CB: Nikola Milenkovic – 7/10

CB: Murillo – 7/10

LB: Alex Moreno – 7/10

CM: Nicolas Dominguez – 6/10

CM: Ryan Yates – 6/10

CM: James Ward-Prowse – 7/10

AM: Elliot Anderson – 8/10

AM: Morgan Gibbs-White – 7.5/10

CF: Chris Wood – 6/10

Substitutes:

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 8/10

Anthony Elanga – 7/10

Neco Williams – 6/10

Jota Silva – 6/10

Morato – 6/10

Manager: