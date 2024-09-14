Celtic’s Perfect Start Continues with Win Against Hearts Amid VAR Controversies

Celtic Maintain Perfect Start with Victory Over Hearts

Celtic preserved their flawless start to the Scottish Premiership season with a convincing 2-0 win over Hearts at Parkhead. The champions demonstrated their resilience and quality, even as Hearts faced frustrating VAR decisions.

VAR Controversies and Key Moments

Hearts began the match with intent and had an early penalty claim. Lawrence Shankland’s header appeared to strike Liam Scales’ arm, leading to a penalty being awarded. However, after a VAR review, the decision was overturned, leaving Hearts with a sense of injustice.

The second half brought more drama as another penalty was awarded to Celtic. Nicolas Kuhn’s cross struck James Penrice’s outstretched hand, leading to Arne Engels, Celtic’s record signing, converting the penalty. Engels, who joined from Augsburg for £11 million, calmly slotted the ball past Hearts’ goalkeeper, Craig Gordon.

Adding to Hearts’ woes, Luke McCowan scored late in the game to seal the victory for Celtic. This result pushed Hearts further down the Scottish Premiership table, now finding themselves at the bottom.

Celtic’s Dominance Despite Tough Opposition

Celtic’s performance was marked by persistent pressure, though they faced stronger resistance from Hearts compared to previous fixtures. Kyogo Furuhashi was unlucky not to score after being played through on goal, and Reo Hatate’s deflected effort was well-saved by Gordon.

The hosts’ control was further emphasised by Engels’ attempt, which struck the post, and Kyogo’s subsequent effort, which was cleared off the line by Penrice. Despite Hearts’ best efforts, including a notable chance for Musa Drammeh that was well-saved by Kasper Schmeichel, Celtic’s defensive solidity held firm.

With the penalty providing a comfortable lead, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers took the opportunity to rest key players, including Kyogo, Hatate, and Engels. McCowan’s late goal showcased the squad’s depth, with Gordon only able to get a hand to the shot that rattled the post.

Hearts’ Tactical Approach and Missed Opportunities

Hearts’ head coach Steven Naismith has faced scrutiny this season for his tactical decisions, but his formation choices for this match were defensively sound. The 3-5-2 setup allowed Shankland and Kenneth Vargas to lead the line, though they struggled to make an impact against a resolute Celtic defence.

Hearts had limited opportunities, with Shankland’s header and long-range effort both saved by Schmeichel. Drammeh’s chance, created from a set piece, could have altered the game’s dynamic but failed to find the back of the net.

Looking ahead, Hearts will seek to regroup and capitalise on their upcoming fixtures. Their next match against St Mirren provides a chance to recover from this setback and improve their standing in the league.