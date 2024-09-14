Player Ratings: Nkunku the Hero as Chelsea Beat Bournemouth Late On

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Nkunku’s Late Goal Seals Vital Win for Blues

Chelsea grabbed a late victory against Bournemouth in a tense Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium, with Christopher Nkunku’s last-minute goal proving the difference. Despite being second-best for most of the match, the Blues returned to west London with all three points, leaving Bournemouth to rue missed opportunities.

Bournemouth dominate but fail to capitalise

From the outset, Bournemouth displayed intent, nearly taking an early lead through Marcus Tavernier, whose thunderous 25-yard strike cannoned off the crossbar. The Cherries kept Chelsea under pressure, with Justin Kluivert forcing an excellent save from Robert Sanchez after a well-worked move.

Their momentum continued when a defensive error from Wesley Fofana led to a penalty. Fofana’s poor back pass allowed Evanilson to steal in, and the striker was fouled by Sanchez as he tried to lob the goalkeeper. Sanchez, however, redeemed himself, diving low to save Evanilson’s spot-kick and keeping Chelsea in the game.

Bournemouth’s dominance was clear, yet they lacked the clinical edge needed to turn pressure into goals. Chelsea struggled to gain a foothold, with only a handful of chances before the break.

Chelsea withstands pressure and strikes late

The second half began with Bournemouth still in control, as Ryan Christie’s deflected effort struck the post, adding to their frustrations. Kluivert continued to menace the Chelsea defence, weaving through and forcing another stop from Sanchez.

Despite being on the back foot, Chelsea’s resilience paid off in the closing stages. Jadon Sancho, introduced at half-time, made an immediate impact with his energetic play. With five minutes remaining, Sancho threaded a clever pass to Nkunku, who outmuscled both Bournemouth centre-backs before slotting the ball into the bottom corner, securing a crucial win for the Blues.

Nkunku and Sancho combine for the winner

The combination of Nkunku and Sancho proved pivotal, with the latter’s vision and the former’s strength delivering the decisive blow. Bournemouth’s attempts to equalise in stoppage time were thwarted by Sanchez, who made a key save to deny Enes Unal, capping off a brilliant performance between the sticks.

For Bournemouth, it was a case of missed chances and what could have been. They showed promise throughout but will need to improve their finishing to capitalise on such dominant performances.

Player Ratings

Bournemouth

GK: Mark Travers – 5/10

– 5/10 RB: Adam Smith – 7/10

– 7/10 CB: Iliya Zabarnyi – 5/10

– 5/10 CB: Marcos Senesi – 4/10

– 4/10 LB: Milos Kerkez – 6/10

– 6/10 CM: Lewis Cook – 4/10

– 4/10 CM: Ryan Christie – 5/10

– 5/10 RW: Antoine Semenyo – 7/10

– 7/10 AM: Justin Kluivert – 5/10

– 5/10 LW: Marcus Tavernier – 5/10

– 5/10 CF: Evanilson – 3/10

Substitutes:

Alex Scott – 5/10

– 5/10 Luis Sinisterra – 5/10

– 5/10 Philip Billing – 5/10

– 5/10 Julian Araujo – 5/10

– 5/10 Enes Unal – 6/10

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sanchez – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 RB: Axel Disasi – 4/10

– 4/10 CB: Wesley Fofana – 3/10

– 3/10 CB: Levi Colwill – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 LB: Marc Cucurella – 6/10

– 6/10 CM: Moises Caicedo – 8/10

– 8/10 CM: Renato Veiga – 4/10

– 4/10 RW: Noni Madueke – 4/10

– 4/10 AM: Cole Palmer – 5/10

– 5/10 LW: Pedro Neto – 4/10

– 4/10 CF: Nicolas Jackson – 4/10

Substitutes: