Report: Arsenal Lead Race for Ex-Man United Midfielder Ahead of January Window

Arsenal Lead the Chase for Ex-Man United Star Angel Gomes

In a transfer window that promises significant drama, Arsenal are leading the pursuit of former Manchester United midfielder, Angel Gomes, now flourishing at Lille. The 24-year-old has garnered attention after a standout season in Ligue 1, providing 10 assists across all competitions. His recent performances for the England national team have only amplified the buzz, making a move to the Premier League more likely than ever.

Interest From Multiple Clubs

Gomes, who left Manchester United for Lille in 2020, is now in the final year of his contract with the French side. According to Team Talk, Arsenal are at the front of the queue, but they face stiff competition. Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the situation, while European giants such as Napoli, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund are also weighing up offers.

Caught Offside reports, “Arsenal are ‘leading the chase’ for the central midfielder who provided 10 assists across all competitions for Lille last term.” With so many high-powered clubs showing interest, it stands to reason that at least one will look to steal a march in the January window by offering Lille a fee, rather than waiting for a free transfer next summer.

Gomes’ Contract Situation

Gomes has indicated that he’s unlikely to extend his current contract at Lille, a situation that opens the door for a January move. Newcastle have reportedly installed him as their “top target,” with Liverpool and Tottenham also circling, eager to secure the services of the dynamic midfielder.

While Arsenal’s interest in Gomes has supposedly intensified due to Martin Odegaard’s injury, it’s worth noting that Odegaard is expected to return to full fitness well before the January transfer window. This raises questions about the timing and logic of Arsenal’s heightened focus on Gomes.

The January Window Battle

As the January window approaches, clubs will be scrambling to secure pre-contract agreements with Gomes, should he choose not to extend his stay at Lille. Arsenal may be frontrunners, but the competition is fierce, and with other clubs like Newcastle, Liverpool, and Tottenham in the mix, the race is far from over.

It will be interesting to see if any club makes a decisive move before January, offering Lille a transfer fee to avoid losing him for free in the summer. With Gomes’ potential and experience in both Ligue 1 and international football, he could prove to be a game-changer for whichever club manages to secure his signature.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excitement is building among football fans over the prospect of Angel Gomes making his Premier League return, particularly given how he has grown since his departure from Manchester United. Arsenal fans, in particular, will be eager to see how the talented midfielder could complement their current squad. With Odegaard’s recent injury scare, some may argue that Arsenal’s interest in Gomes is more about depth and squad rotation than any immediate first-team concerns.

On the flip side, Newcastle United supporters may feel a mix of optimism and frustration. Being named as Gomes’ “top target” signals intent from the club, but with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham also in pursuit, the Magpies will have to offer more than just promises of regular football to secure his services.

As for Liverpool and Tottenham, both clubs are at critical junctures in their rebuilds. With Arne Slot at the helm at Liverpool, securing a midfielder like Gomes could represent a statement signing, adding creative depth in an evolving midfield. Tottenham fans, however, may be sceptical about their club’s ability to fend off wealthier clubs in such a competitive race.

In any case, Gomes’ decision in January could shape the remainder of the Premier League season. Fans from all the interested clubs will be watching this one closely, as the talented midfielder’s next move promises to have significant implications.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Angel Gomes’ Performance Data

Angel Gomes has been quietly growing into one of Europe’s most versatile midfielders. The performance radar above, courtesy of Fbref, gives a detailed breakdown of Gomes’ output over the last 365 days, based on 2,437 minutes played. It highlights his effectiveness in attacking, possession, and defensive actions, positioning him well ahead of his midfield peers in key areas.

Impressive Attacking Stats

Gomes’ attacking statistics stand out in particular, with his 91st percentile ranking in assists and expected assisted goals (xAG). His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and shot-creating actions place him in the 45th and 87th percentiles, respectively. These numbers illustrate his ability to not only provide for teammates but also contribute directly to attacking phases. While his non-penalty goals remain low (11th percentile), it’s clear that his primary role is to facilitate opportunities rather than score them.

Strong Possession Skills

Gomes is equally impressive in possession. His passing metrics are particularly notable: he ranks in the 86th percentile for pass completion and 84th percentile for progressive passes. Furthermore, his ability to carry the ball upfield is evident, ranking 60th in progressive carries. These statistics paint Gomes as a reliable player when in possession, capable of moving the team forward and maintaining control in tight spaces.

Room for Defensive Growth

However, the defensive side of Gomes’ game is an area for improvement. He ranks relatively low in clearances, tackles plus interceptions (Tkl+Int), and blocks. His aerial duels are also an area of weakness, ranking just 8th percentile. Despite this, his progressive passing and dribbling skills mitigate his lack of defensive contribution, proving his value lies primarily in possession and attack.