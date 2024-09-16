Erik Ten Hag Facing Defensive Headache After 3-0 Win Over Southampton

Manchester United Injury Updates: Defenders Face Setbacks Following Victory Over Southampton

Manchester United’s recent victory over Southampton may have brought back some much-needed momentum, but it came with a costly price. With key defenders succumbing to injuries, Erik Ten Hag faces a fresh dilemma that could affect United’s upcoming fixtures. The 3-0 triumph at St Mary’s saw United dominate, but the celebrations were tempered as key players Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and Noussair Mazraoui were all forced off the pitch.

These injuries come at a time when the club is already managing a lengthy list of sidelined stars, including Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof. With the squad stretched thin, Ten Hag must tread carefully as Manchester United prepares for a busy schedule.

Matthijs De Ligt Provides Reassurance

Matthijs De Ligt’s injury was perhaps the most concerning. The Dutch centre-back, who had scored his first goal for United in the match, was taken off late in the game after experiencing cramp. Fans and pundits alike feared that De Ligt’s absence could be longer-term, but the defender quickly allayed concerns, stating, “I’m fine, I just had a little bit of cramp the last five minutes.”

He went on to reveal: “It’s the first time I think in five months that I played three times in a row. I wanted to play until the end, but the coach said it would be better to take me off.”

This is positive news for United fans, who will be hoping De Ligt can return to full fitness for their upcoming clash against Crystal Palace on 21st September.

Potential Return Date: 21st September vs Crystal Palace.

Lisandro Martinez Sidelined After International Duty

Another blow for United was the withdrawal of Lisandro Martinez in the 77th minute, with Jonny Evans coming on as his replacement. The Argentine international has been a cornerstone in United’s defence, starting every game this season. His injury comes after a gruelling international break, where he played twice for Argentina.

Ten Hag acknowledged the toll international duty can take on players, stating: “We had internationals, short in the season, some are short in the pre-season, some come from intercontinental flights, so then you know you have a 12:30 game and you can struggle. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious, we have to assess it today, or tomorrow, and then we can see.”

While there is optimism that Martinez’s injury is not serious, his availability for the Crystal Palace game remains uncertain, and his condition will be closely monitored over the coming days.

Potential Return Date: 21st September vs Crystal Palace.

Noussair Mazraoui Adds to the Defensive Woes

Noussair Mazraoui was another casualty from United’s defensive ranks. The Morocco international, who has been ever-present in Ten Hag’s plans since his £17 million move from Bayern Munich, had to be taken off in the 74th minute and was replaced by Harry Maguire. Like his fellow teammates, Mazraoui will be aiming to return to action soon, with his potential comeback also pegged for the Crystal Palace match.

Mazraoui’s ability to create chances from the right flank has been pivotal for United this season. His absence, albeit short-term, leaves a significant gap in United’s attacking capabilities from the backline.

Potential Return Date: 21st September vs Crystal Palace.

Harry Maguire’s Return Marred by Limping Exit

Despite being brought on as a substitute for Mazraoui, Harry Maguire was seen limping toward the end of the match, raising fresh concerns. The England international, who has struggled for regular first-team action after being replaced by De Ligt earlier in the season, now faces another setback.

With United already stretched defensively, Maguire’s condition will be closely watched, though early reports suggest his injury may not be as severe as first feared. Maguire’s leadership could be vital as United look to navigate a congested schedule.

Potential Return Date: 21st September vs Crystal Palace.

Other Long-Term Absentees: Hojlund, Shaw, and Yoro

While United deals with fresh injuries to its key defenders, the club is also managing the long-term recovery of several other stars.

Rasmus Hojlund Nears Return

Rasmus Hojlund has yet to make his debut for United after suffering a hamstring injury during the club’s pre-season tour in the USA. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Danish forward, as his recovery is progressing well.

Ten Hag provided an encouraging update, stating, “Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw are progressing very well but won’t be available to face Southampton on Saturday.”

Fans will be hoping Hojlund can return in time for the key fixtures ahead.

Potential Return Date: 21st September vs Crystal Palace.

Luke Shaw Still Recovering

Like Hojlund, Luke Shaw remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. The England international had been a crucial part of United’s defence before being struck down ahead of the new campaign. His absence has been sorely felt, especially with United’s mounting injury concerns.

Shaw’s return date is tentatively set for later this month, though United fans will hope for an earlier-than-expected comeback from the full-back.

Potential Return Date: 21st September vs Crystal Palace.

Leny Yoro on Long-Term Recovery Path

Summer signing Leny Yoro has also been absent after suffering a serious foot injury in pre-season. The 18-year-old defender, brought in for £52 million from Lille, had to undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined until November. Recent reports, however, suggest Yoro is making good progress in his rehabilitation and has begun walking without crutches.

Potential Return Date: November 2024.

Conclusion: United’s Injury List Grows

Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Southampton may have restored some much-needed morale, but the growing injury list will be a cause for concern for Ten Hag. With key defenders picking up knocks, and with several players already sidelined, the upcoming matches will be a true test of United’s squad depth and resilience.

The potential return of De Ligt, Martinez, and Mazraoui for the Crystal Palace fixture will provide some relief, but United’s medical team will be working overtime to ensure the players are fit and ready for the upcoming challenges.