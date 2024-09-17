Report: Philippe Clement’s Rangers Future ‘Hangs in the Balance’ After Poor Start

Rangers in Flux: Philippe Clement’s Future and the Gerrard Precedent

In a riveting turn of events at Rangers Football Club, a management shake-up has left many pondering the future of current boss Philippe Clement. According to a detailed report by The Daily Record, the Belgian’s tenure at Ibrox hangs in the balance amidst a major restructuring at the club’s highest echelons.

Leadership Overhaul and its Impact

John Gilligan has been named the temporary chairman, stepping in for John Bennett, a staunch supporter of Clement. This change comes at a critical juncture, with the club also seeking a new chief executive following James Bisgrove’s departure to the Saudi Pro League. Amid these executive shifts, the return of former board chief Dave King was speculated, though The Daily Record understands that the Ibrox directors are leaning towards rejecting King’s overtures.

The turbulence at the top could signal a precarious phase for Clement, especially considering the club’s struggle to hit their stride in the Scottish Premiership. The supporters’ unrest was palpable after a recent defeat to Celtic, culminating in a heated confrontation with Clement. Michael Stewart, speaking on The Scottish Football Social Club, encapsulated the growing dissent: “I fear for the manager. There is a real pressure that is building and the pressure from the supporters is, of course, huge.”

Pressure Mounts, Patience Tested

Stewart further highlighted the essential dilemma facing the club: “Does the pressure become too much and the board capitulate and get rid of another manager, and start all over again? Or is there going to be an acceptance and an understanding that they have got to give somebody a bit of time.”

This scenario eerily mirrors the early days of Steven Gerrard’s tenure, where patience ultimately paved the way for triumph. The club’s higher-ups once stood firm with Gerrard, a decision that culminated in a league title victory. Rangers now find themselves at a similar crossroads with Clement, tasked with deciding whether to forge ahead with their current coach or reset the clock once more.

Bridging the Financial Gulf

The financial disparity with Celtic, accentuated by the latter’s Champions League revenues, poses an additional challenge. Rangers are in the throes of not only a managerial but also a structural transformation, encompassing both the squad and the board. The practicality of instigating yet another managerial hunt seems dubious at best, as Stewart pointed out: “I just don’t think the wise thing to do would be to try and find a new manager as well. I know there are some serious questions being asked of him, but his hands are tied to a great extent at the moment.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Rangers fan, observing the unfolding drama around Philippe Clement’s tenure is unsettling. The echoes of patience that benefited Gerrard are loud and clear, yet the club’s situation now seems even more precarious. With the boardroom appearing less stable and the financial pressures mounting, one cannot help but wonder if Clement has been dealt an unwinnable hand.

The board’s decision on Clement’s future will be telling of the club’s direction. As fans, our role should be to support our manager during these trying times, much like we rallied behind Gerrard. This isn’t just about Clement; it’s about the broader vision and stability of Rangers.

The choice to stick with Clement, despite the turbulence, may not just be about faith in his abilities but also a recognition of the complex challenges the club faces off the pitch. This period could define Rangers’ resilience and strategy in the fiercely competitive landscape of Scottish football.